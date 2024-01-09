LoL fans baffled by lack of Aurelion Sol, Shyvana skins in dragon-themed Heavenscale line

League of Legends may be embracing the Year of the Dragon with the upcoming Heavenscale skin line. However, players are baffled that two dragon champions, Aurelion Sol and Shyvana, aren’t getting dragon-themed skins.

It’s a new year of League, which means all new patches, new champions, and, of course, new skins. Earlier today, Jan. 9, Riot Games revealed a new skin line, Heavenscale, in celebration of the Year of the Dragon. Only Lee Sin, Ezreal, Smolder, Janna, Diana, Master Yi, and Kai’Sa will receive a Heavenscale skin. If you’re curious about them, they are live on the PBE, so we can expect to see them in the next patch, Patch 14.2 or 14.3, when Smolder bursts onto the Rift. And while the crimson and emerald skins are stunning, two champions—Aurelion Sol and Shyvana—aren’t getting a dragon-themed skin, and players feel like this is “criminal.“

At least Aurelion Sol has some epic skins like this Inkshadow one. Image via Riot Games

Of all the champions, it makes sense that a dragon champion should get a dragon-themed skin for the Year of the Dragon. It’s their year, after all. Even Smolder, the upcoming baby dragon champion, will get a Heavenscale skin, so it doesn’t seem like the devs oppose the idea of a dragon skin on a dragon champion. So, what could be the reason?

We all know that specific champions, like Lux and Ezreal, will get more skins because they’re the cash cows for League. Others may get a skin because of the lore behind the skin line. But as Lee Sin, Diana, and Kai’Sa already have dragon-themed skins, like Dragonslayer Diana and Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa, it’s unclear why they need another set unless they’re tied into the Heavenscale lore.

Then there’s the fact that Shyvana is expected to receive a visual update this year or the next, so they may be holding off on giving champions who need visual updates skins. And Aurelion Sol is already getting a new skin from the Porcelain skin line, so if he were to get a Heavenscale skin, they’d be doubling up. In this case, giving the skin to another champion would be better. But I would have loved for him to get a Heavenscale skin over the Porcelain one.

Although there are logical reasons why Aurelion Sol and Shyvanan won’t be getting a Heavenscale skin, it still doesn’t sit right with fans. Hopefully, all the dragon champions will get a dragon-themed skin down the line—it just makes sense.