Riot celebrates Year of the Dragon in LoL with Heavenscale skins for Kai’Sa, Smolder, and more

League of Legends is welcoming the Year of the Dragon in many ways, including dressing some champions up for the celebration.

The influence of dragons on Summoner’s Rift is set to increase exponentially thanks to the arrival of the new Heavenscale skinline, featuring festive and fiery new looks for Lee Sin, Ezreal, Janna, Diana, Master Yi, Kai’Sa, and the newest dragon champion, Smolder. These skins are now available for testing on the PBE, though it is not clear exactly when they will release to live servers, as Smolder himself is slated for a Patch 14.3 debut.

Heavenscale Lee Sin is the champion’s third Legendary skin, a feat no other champion has yet accomplished. Image via Riot Games

As with previous skinlines that are inspired by the various New Year celebrations held around the world, each of the Heavenscale skins features an array of red and gold assets, adorning not just each champion’s apparel but their abilities as well. Elements of jade are also present in each champion’s weapon, acknowledging the importance of the gem in Chinese culture while seamlessly infusing it in the colors already present on each skin.

Lee Sin appears to be receiving two versions of his Legendary-tier Heavenscale skin, though it is currently unclear if this will act like Cosmic and Dark Cosmic Lux, or if Riot Games is opting to create a Mythic Variant for the skin on release. As announced during the 2024 season overview, Ezreal will be the recipient of the Prestige Heavenscale skin, which increases the amount of jade assets that appear on the skin while darkening the red of his clothes into crimson.

Heavenscale is expected to be the first event of the year, though it is currently unclear if the event will function as one with an event pass, or solely through limited capsules. Previous New Year events in League have included event passes, meaning players will be able to earn exclusive currency through playing games and completing missions to purchase limited rewards—likely being the only way to obtain Prestige Heavenscale Ezreal.

Players can look forward to indulging in the draconic festivities with the Heavenscale skins when they release in the next few weeks—or they can head to the PBE now to test them and provide feedback.