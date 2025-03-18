‘These are all fantastic’: LoL fans shocked over new April Fools’ skins

These skins are so good that even the most critical of LoL fans are happy.

It’s been a rough year for League of Legends fans, but Riot Games has finally received some positive community feedback after unveiling five April Fools’ Day skins that left fans in shock at just how good they are.

Following the removal and eventual reinstatement of Hextech chests, battle pass skins that are merely chromas, and expensive gacha skins, it’s no secret that League has alienated a large portion of their fanbase throughout the start of this year. Luckily, April Fools’ Day gives the game’s designers a chance to showcase their creativity, causing negative fans to praise the cosmetic designs for a change.

Hot diggity dog. Image via Riot Games.

This year Riot has teased five different skins for April Fools’ Day on their X account (formerly Twitter), which are designed around different thematics and aesthetics. Naafiri has been turned into a walking hot dog, Urgot is working as a janitor, Malphite is a living sandcastle, and Braum is feeding poros. Shaco is the only champion out of the bunch to receive a Legendary skin, which turns him into a mischievous cat.

Following the announcement, the replies on League’s official X account have turned positive for the first time in months. “Finally, peak skins have dropped,” League streamer Drututt exclaimed after looking at all five of the splash arts showcased on X. Due to the lack of good news coming out of League, the X account was typically filled with memes about Hextech chests, which have finally slowed down to appreciate these fresh cosmetics.

Fans of the skins were so excited that they even formed a Reddit thread to gush about all the new cosmetics. “God these are all fantastic,” one user shared after looking at the in-game models of each cosmetic.

Urgot’s skin fits into the same universe as Mundo’s corporate cosmetic. Image via Riot Games.

Generally, users in the thread agree that all the skins shine because they were designed for the champions first, and didn’t shoehorn characters into one specific style or skin line. Going forward, fans are hopeful that Riot will take note of the positive response to these skins, and allow designers to flex their creative muscles more often.

While the new April Fools’ Day skins are so good that fans can’t find any faults, it wouldn’t be a League discussion without some form of complaining. Fans are remembering the recently released Xayah Legendary skin which placed her into the Battle Academia universe. While the skin was supposed to be her second Legendary, the lack of unique animations upset fans when it was first released.

“Shaco’s legendary looks infinitely better than Xayah’s second one,” one gamer shared on the thread after comparing the animations for both skins. Since both skins are placed within the same quality tier, fans are curious why this new Shaco skin looks like it received more love and effort than Xayah’s. Nothing can be officially confirmed about the amount of work and effort each skin received, but fans are hoping that Riot can respecify the skin tiers to make all Legendary skins feel unique and worthy of the title.

Now that the skins are officially revealed, you’ll be able to test them out on the game’s PBE server until their official release at the start of April.

