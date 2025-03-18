Riot Games is back with another round of absurdity for April Fools 2025, bringing a bunch of comedic League of Legends skins that push the boundaries of silliness, delivering on wild player fantasies so they can see their serious champions in a funny makeover.

This year’s lineup features League champions embracing the ridiculous with over-the-top designs, exaggerated animations, and hilarious sound effects that amuse players. It has a mix of multiple skinlines featuring a few returning ones and some new ones which put the champions in existing alternative universes.

All 2025 April Fools skins in League of Legends, listed

Just like last year, we have five different League skins which are coming on April 2, 2025, alongside the LeBlanc visual rework. Here is a look at all of the upcoming April Fools cosmetics that you can purchase in the store. All of them are currently available on the PBE server, so if you want to try them to decide if you want to purchase them, you can do that.

Pool Party Malphite

The rock has become sandy now! Image via Riot Games

Ever thought Malphite—literally a big rock—could join the Pool Party skinline? Riot has made it happen. Disguised as a massive sand castle, the character has a red bucket on his head and wears swim trunks to chase all the crabs away! Malphite didn’t have a goofy skin, so this addition is definitely going to make him less intimidating to play against in the top lane.

The Pool Party is one of the oldest skinlines in League and it is evident by the Pool Party Malphite’s splash art. It features existing Pool Party skins on champions such as Caitlyn, Renekton, Lulu, and Zoe.

Urgot the Clogfather

No toilet shall remain clogged with Urgot around! Image via Riot Games

Have toilet problems in the office? Urgot the Clogfather is here for the rescue. He makes sure that the water in your office is always flowing and there are no maintenance issues. While his design is amazing where he splashes the water with his gun, the best part has to be his ultimate, where throws a plunger to catch an enemy and reels them in with a toilet paper roll. I wouldn’t want to be executed by that combination for sure.

His splash art also includes existing silly skins, including the fan-beloved Corporate Mundo skin as well as the Janitor Thresh working hard on the windows to keep the office clean. If you thought Urgot was done with getting funny skins after his Pajama Guardian Cosplay skin, you were wrong, and the developer is getting creative with his crabby legs.

Cat-in-the-Box Shaco

Sneaky cats! Image via Riot Games

With classic Peel-Out run animation conjuring a bit of nostalgia from 90s cartoons, it’s Cat-in-the-Box Shaco, and it looks hilarious. The costume is literally a bunch of cats hidden inside a trench coat and each of the skin’s animations has cats. The champion uses a pointy marlin fish as his weapon, and each time he places a turret, a cat comes out of a box and scratches the enemy while also spitting on them.

Cat-in-the-Box Shaco is some much-needed comedic relief for the champion, who has been getting quite of a lot of serious skins in the last few years.

Grill Master Braum

Time to feed the poros! Image via Riot Games

Is anyone craving a Shawarma? Grill Master Braum is here to serve you hot food while also taking care of the cute poros. Braum literally runs around with a Shawarma Grill in his hands, and the recall animation has him and the poro seasoning the meat with spices. The ultimate again is the game-changer here, as Braum bashes his Shawarma grill on the ground to splash his grilled meats everywhere and slow enemies on the way. It almost looks like a Subway sandwich.

Braum’s last cosmetic came out in 2021, a Pool Party cosmetic, and he joined the “1,000 days without a skin” club, but now the streak is broken and the champion is out here doing the best at what he does: Feeding poros.

Glizzy Naafiri

This just feels weird but the good kind. Image via Riot Games

If you felt hungry from the previous skin, here’s a champion who was turned into a living hotdog. Meet Glizzy Naafiri, where Riot took their pun game to the next level. Naafiri is a walking hotdog, and the dogs she uses are also smaller hothogs with mustard and ketchup on them. It has all the toppings, and honestly, it’s probably the weirdest skin in the entire line-up.

We don’t know if Naafiri is going to cook in the jungle after the recent changes that the developer introduced to push the character into that role, but we do know that Riot cooked with this one, and these dogs are hot and ready to serve.

