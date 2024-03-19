All 2024 April Fools skins in League of Legends

The funniest time of the year is finally swinging around again, with Riot Games celebrating April Fools Day with a whole new set of 2024 League of Legends skins that should help lighten the mood while you climb your ranked ladder.

This year, there is a unique collection hitting the Summoner’s Rift, including cute little cosmetics for five champions, all themed under toys and food-like skins that should garner some smiles whether you’re playing alongside them or against them—although it probably won’t feel too good to die at the hands of a Durian-based champ in front of your friends.

If you’re looking to swipe some of the April Fools skins this year, check them out and decide for yourself.

Every 2024 April Fools Day skin in League

Hop aboard the April Fool's train with Choo-Choo Ornn, Toy Terror Cho'gath, Durian Defender Rammus, Zesty Dip Zac, and Cheddar Chief Twitch 🫡 pic.twitter.com/DduTCsaVTz — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) March 19, 2024

There are currently five different champions being added to the April Fools Day skin collection, with two top laners, two junglers, and a marksman joining the fray when the new month rolls around with Patch 14.7 on Wednesday, April 3. Here are all of the champions in the 2024 April Fools Day skin line:

Cheddar Chief Twitch

Choo-Choo Ornn

Durian Defender Rammus

Toy Terror Cho’gath

Zesty Dip Zac

One of the biggest highlights of the new collection is the long-awaited reveal of the Choo-Choo Ornn skin, which has been in high demand from the player base over the last few years. Even popular LCS caster CaptainFlowers has been vocal about his ideas around a possible train-based or truck-based Ornn skin, and now, those demands have been satisfied.

Cho’gath has been armed with plastic claws, a bright green and pink colorway, and some squeaky audio effects as he joins the toy army. Meanwhile, Twitch, Rammus, and Zac have been transformed into some popular snack foods as they either get fed or feed the enemy team in solo queue.

