Long-requested Train Conductor Ornn LoL skin finally confirmed by Riot

One of the most requested skins of all time by League of Legends fans is finally becoming a reality.

Recommended Videos

Train Conductor Ornn, which has been a fan concept for years, was confirmed by Riot on March 17 in an exclusive world premiere during the livestream of the LCS playoff match between Team Liquid and Dignitas. Players have been clamoring for this type of skin ever since Ornn’s release, and even thoug custom, fan-made versions have circulated through the community for the better part of the last half-decade, it wasn’t until today that the Train Conductor Ornn skin became official.

The concept has always revolved around the idea of Ornn blowing into a train’s horn when he uses his ultimate, Call of the Forge God, and a massive locomotive barreling down the lane as opposed to the usual fiery ram that the ability summons. Riot made that vision a reality, complete with train tracks that spawn whenever Ornn uses his ult.

The skin features Ornn wearing a typical old-school train conductor’s uniform, complete with a striped hat and buttoned-up overalls. Instead of his usual hammer, he holds a red wrench for a weapon.

Perhaps the most unique and well-designed animation of the skin is Ornn’s recall, which sees the champion summon a train that he rides on the rails through a portal, sending him back to base.

There is no timeline for the release of Train Conductor Ornn as of right now, but from what was shown on the LCS livestream, the skin looks nearly complete. It’s possible, judging from the cute theming and starry animation usually associated with April Fools’ skins from years past (such as Pretty Kitty Rengar and Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot), that the Train Conductor Ornn skin is part of this year’s batch of April Fools’ skins in League. It’s definitely not out of the question that Train Conductor Ornn will arrive at the station with the launch of Patch 14.7 next month.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more