Picture showing LeBlanc champion in League of Legends.
Image via Riot Games
League of Legends

Riot unveils first look at LeBlanc’s Arcane-inspired visual rework

The Deceiver just gave herself a fiesty look.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Mar 18, 2025 10:55 am

League of Legends’ LeBlanc has finally received a visual rework, and her old model will be a thing of the past and when it comes to live servers on April 2, 2025.

LeBlanc played a small but effective role in League’s Arcane series, though she remained faceless for the most of the season. But Riot is looking to change that with her upcoming visual rework, which will be bringing all of her existing skins to current standards and set the tone for the developer’s upcoming visual projects.

Picture showing LeBlanc's skin with new visual makeover in League of Legends.
All of her skins are getting a visual upgrade. Image via Riot Games

Noxus is the theme for this ongoing season, and we have already received multiple lore references in the region, including Mordekaiser’s primal form and a recent cinematic where LeBlanc claims she broke the Iron Revenant, as well as forged the history of the region through countless “beautiful lies,” and fans believe that could be where the developer might be heading next after Arcane.

The Deceiver is the leader for the Black Rose, a secret organization that has been working in the shadows and pulling the threads in the region. She is definitely shaping up to be an important character, as she was also pivotal in the season cinematic, where she is talking with Vladimir, another old champion, and hatching their next big plan.

In Arcane, LeBlanc mostly had conversations with Mel, warning her about an upcoming calamity which is worse than the Rune Wars. It should be interesting as to where the developers go with these storylines in the future.

Picture showing the LeBlanc Wicked skin in League of Legends.
The wicked skinline looks amazing with the poros! Image via Riot Games

LeBlanc currently has 13 skins in her arsenal, and all of them will get brand new visual models to bring them up to speed with the current standard while retaining the core of what made her unique. And, as always, we wait with baited breath to see what the next Riot animated show project could be—although with this seasons visuals, Noxus feels like as good a bet as any.

