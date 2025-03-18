LoL players agree these so-called ‘easy’ champions are a lot harder to play than they look

There are 170 champions in League of Legends, but while some have higher skill ceilings, others are easy to play. That said, players agree some beginner-friendly champions are harder than they look— Nunu, Fiddlesticks, and Annie.

A recent discussion in a March 18 Reddit thread touched on an interesting topic among the League playerbase. Although some responses differ, most players agree that Fiddlestick, Nunu, and Annie are beginner-friendly champions that are hard to play—especially in higher ranks.

It’s either big damage or a big miss with her. Image via Riot Games

Although most beginner-friendly champions are straightforward with their kits and easy to play, the more you climb your rank, the more difficulties you face. Champions like Annie, Nunu, or even Sona have basic kits that look easy on paper, but mastering them in every possible scenario is a different story—and they’re anything but easy.

According to many players, even a champion with a simple kit like a Fiddlestick is surprisingly complex. While yes, his abilities are easy to understand, and he doesn’t require you to have outstanding mechanical skills, timing and vision control play a huge part.

Nunu is similar. “Nunu, I somehow always enter turbo int mode on that guy. The snowballs are like Lee Q, can’t waste a good one on air,” the top comment says in League’s subreddit.

Nunu is, without a doubt, a straightforward champion, but controlling his snowball is a big challenge. Additionally, charging up his ultimate to win a teamfight and playing around his cooldowns requires great macro knowledge, making him hard to play.

“Annie, I despise everything about this champion and every time I am forced to play her I just lose every braincell that I have and can’t do anything with her,” another player commented in League’s subreddit.

Annie is another example of a champion with a basic kit, but she can become very situational, and if you miss that one big stun burst with her, you’re pretty much toast.

