“Elo hell” has been synonymous with League of Legends since the game’s inception, with hundreds of thousands of players believing their teammates and Riot Games are why they’re not at the rank they should be. That is the typical mindset of those not good enough to reach the highest ranks, blaming others before reflecting on themselves.

Over the years, many have blamed the matchmaking system for its shortcomings and are confused as to why Riot would implement a system that attempts to give you a 50 percent chance of winning every game. The level of complaining has started to get to some players, leaving them no choice but to set the record straight for those who need to hear it once and for all.

Don’t always blame your team for the losses. Image via Riot Games

League players took to Reddit to express their anger at these players, saying their current rank is where they’re meant to be and that Riot’s matchmaking system doesn’t differ from other competitive games. One player said, “People always think they’re better than they are, so to them, a ‘forced 50% win rate’ means Riot is keeping them at a random Elo for shits and giggles.”

But this isn’t the case. Our rank will affect the hidden MMR and level out when the game believes you have reached your competitive ceiling. It’s unrealistic to expect to win every game, so when you’re at your expected rank, the LP loss and gain will reflect that. This comes down to players’ mindset, where they believe they are playing at peak performance while their team is performing badly, making the game “impossible to carry.”

Another player added, “The vast majority of players are very inconsistent, so the lower the Elo, the more you feel like the games you lose have nothing to do with how you played.” This can be the case sometimes, but a lengthy loss streak will rarely be down to your teammates every game. If you perform well in each game, your rank will reflect this on average. In extreme cases, your teammates will ruin each game, but it mainly comes down to the individual. If you’re one of these players, take a step back and analyze your gameplay because the odds are there are several errors in your own game that you can correct.

