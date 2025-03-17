Riot’s latest LoL champ trailer is so good, Arcane fans think it’s announcing a new tv show

Riot has always released some amazing animations featuring League of Legends champions and it’s not different with the current Noxus season. But this cinematic is so good, it seems like it’s a teaser for a new show.

Recommended Videos

LeBlanc will receive a visual update with an ASU in League based on the Arcane style. She played a crucial role in Arcane‘s story as the Black Rose leader, but never revealed her face in the show. However, we got to see her appearance at the end of the Welcome to Noxus cinematic announcing the League‘s 2025 season. Today, Riot further teased her new look in the game with a cinematic so good it had some fans convinced it was for a new show.

LeBlanc has been in the game as champion since 2010, so it’s about time she received an ASU, and Vladimir will most likely be the next one to get one this season. Riot has been releasing cinematic videos to introduce Noxus’ lore with the Origins of Noxus videos. LeBlanc tells the story of Noxus in the cinematic and how she is involved in it. This empire was formed by the Noxii tribe, a people “united by glory” and the ones who took down the Iron Revenant and survived the Rune Wars, but LeBlanc points out her influence over the centuries, “cultivating chaos” as the Black Rose leader.

We can see Dairus, Swain, Katarina, and Mel in the video as the people LeBlanc influenced. Darius and Katarina both served Swain at some point, while Swain was manipulated by Leblanc. Mel is different from the others, however, since she didn’t go through with LeBlanc’s plan to the end and is currently returning to Noxus after Arcane‘s storyline.

How will Mel deal with LeBlanc? Image by Riot Games.

LeBlanc is known as the Deceiver and the Pale Woman, among other names. She seeks to control Noxus and manipulates others, such as the champions mentioned above, from the shadows to do her dirty work. We can see how she tried to use Mel to kill Ambessa in Arcane, but her influence has been present in Noxus since the beginning.

There are two other Origins of Noxus videos so far: one about Sahn-Uzal Mordekaiser—previous King of the Noxii and later the Iron Revenant—and one about the Reckoners, featuring Darius. These videos were created in partnership with Little Zoo Studio, an animation studio that has worked in several League, VALORANT, and Apex Legends videos, as well as other animations such as Sonic The Hedghog 3, Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots, and Amazon’s Secret Level.

And while a new LeBlanc and Noxus show isn’t necessarily on the way yet, it’s easy to see why cinematics like this can get fans so excited.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy