‘I’d pay $200 for this’: LoL players want this limited-time April Fools’ skin to stay forever

If you’ve noticed Garen looking a little… rounder in your League of Legends matches, don’t worry—your eyes aren’t deceiving you. It’s just Pengu Garen, a limited-time April Fools’ skin that’s transforming the Might of Demacia into the Might of Cuteness for two weeks, starting April 2.

League players are losing their minds over this hilarious take on Garen, and some are even ready to throw their wallets at Riot Games to make it permanent. “Yes, I would pay 200 bucks for this,” a player said on Reddit echoing the sentiments of other players, who are ready to spend their money without hesitation on gacha to get their hands on this adorable cosmetic.

Pengu Garen is winning all the hearts! Image via Riot Games

Pengu is one of the many playable Little Legends for Teamfight Tactics, Riot’s auto-battler game. The developer has retained Garen’s original colors but changed his body with Pengu, giving the small penguin a giant sword.

The skin also has unique sound effects from the Pengu, replacing Garen’s voice lines. The cherry on top is that while Pengu Garen uses his ultimate, a Spatula drops from the sky instead of a huge sword, a reference to the TFT item.

“Please don’t just be an April Fools joke, I want this skin to be permanent,” another player said. While many players want this funny skin to stay in the game permanently, Riot confirmed on Reddit that it’s only available for two weeks.

Rioter Drew Levin clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that the reason the skin is not permanent and available for sale is because of “concerns about visual clarity (smaller hitbox, etc),” which might make it unfair compared to the regular size of the champion. But the developers are noting down player feedback on the cosmetic to potentially bring it back in the future once everyone is on the same page.

Riot has been under fire with its recent skin releases due to high prices and subpar quality. But with Pengu Garen and the latest April Fools 2025 skins, the developer is seemingly returning to its roots.

Garen is also one of the easiest champions to play in League, and he has been gaining popularity after Bwipo and other esports players showcased his value in tournaments using the buffed Axiom Arcanist rune. The free skin should also allow players to use the champion in the top lane and expand their champion pool in a fun way.

Whether the developer gives in to the community’s pleas to make Pengu Garen permanent or keeps this masterpiece locked away in the April Fools’ vault, one thing is clear—League players love a good meme skin.

