Which LoL champion says ‘A true hunter never rests’?

League of Legends is home to many hunters from around Runeterra. But one never rests—at least, according to the champion who says the March 18 LoLdle quote: “A true hunter never rests.”

This isn’t the first time this voice line has starred as the LoLdle quote spotlight. It’s back today, though, so if you’re new to the browser-based game or can’t remember the answer the last time it appeared, we’ve got a few hints to set you on the right track.

League has a number of champions you might think this quote could belong to. I originally expected Kindred, the Eternal Hunters, but that proved not to be the case. You may think it’s Vayne, who’s described as a “deadly, remorseless Demacian monster hunter” in her champion bio. But try putting in the the ADC’s name, and you’ll quickly discover that’s also incorrect.

LoLdle quote March 18 hints

Hint 1: This champion hit live servers in 2012.

League released in 2009, so it wasn’t long after when this champion arrived on the Rift. Three years may seem like a long time, but compared to the rest of the game’s 170 characters, this champion is fairly new in the grand scheme of things.

Hint 2: This champion is a jungler.

Although I’ve seen some people play this character in the top lane, they’re best suited for jungle. With abilities that allow them to take advantage of bushes and turn invisible as they approach lanes, they fit the jungler role the best. Will that stop your Bronze teammates from running them as a support? No, of course not—but you probably already know that.

Hint 3: This champion is a Vastayan

A vastayan jungler? There aren’t many of those in the game, so this answer should be a dead giveaway. For those of you who haven’t read up on League lore, the Vastaya are a chimeric race—half human, half animal. Think Xayah and Rakan or Aurora. Some have more beastly characteristics than human ones, and today’s champion fits that description.

Still fumbling for an answer? We’ve got one coming right up.

Who says “A true hunter never rests”?

Answer: The champion is says “A true hunter never rests” is Rengar, the Pridestalker.

As a vastayan trophy hunter, Rengar loves stalking the rarest of prey and will never miss out on a hunt. That’s why this quote makes so much sense; you won’t catch this big kitty catnapping on the job.

You won’t catch him sleeping on the job. Image via Riot Games

How many guesses did it take you to get to Rengar? Let us know in the comments below and check back tomorrow for the next LoLdle puzzle!

