Who is Kindred in LoL lore? Runeterra’s personification of death, explained

In the League of Legends universe, characters are always fighting to live another day across the vast world of Runeterra. Eventually, however, death and destiny arrive all the same, usually in the form of a mystical pair of creatures known as Kindred.

Kindred is a well-known champion in League, having been released in 2015 as a powerful marksman jungler. But in Runeterra’s lore, the two represent something much more important. Lamb and Wolf create one omnipotent spirit god that brings people to their final resting place when it is their time to pass on.

With Kindred making an appearance in the latest season cinematic, there are now many questions as to where they came from and how they became the ancient divine being of death. Here are all of the details about the lore behind Kindred, the Eternal Hunters.

Who is Kindred in League lore?

And everywhere Lamb went, Wolf was sure to follow… Image via Riot Games

Although there are many different stories around the pair, no one knows where Kindred came from since they are a spirit entity that personifies death incarnate. There is a legend that says Kindred was once a “pale man with dark hair” who became lonely due to his role as the god of death and he split himself in two, creating Lamb and Wolf.

Lamb is the nimble marksman who walks around on two legs, identified by her white fur and wolf mask. She wields a magical bow that requires no ammunition and brings the end to those who have accepted their fate.

Wolf, on the other hand, is the beast-like side of Kindred and is reserved for those who fight against their fate. He is seen with dark fur and a white lamb mask and is ready to chase down any beings who refuse to fall to Lamb’s arrow. Together, they create one entity that provides a choice for those who are moving on to the other side.

Some players believe Kindred was brought to life by the Mask Mother, an ancient being in Runeterran lore who created the notion of gods of death in the world. She is considered to be older than the first beings that walked across Runeterran lands and could have been the origin of League‘s Grim Reapers.

Kindred and Tryndamere: an eternal battle

In the latest cinematic for League‘s 14th season, several champions are shown dealing with their own battles across Runeterra. Kindred and Tryndamere find themselves locked in a furious battle that leads to the Eternal Hunters disappearing when he finally spots his wife and the Avarosa’s Warmother, Ashe.

Kindred and Tryndamere have a unique connection since the Barbarian King is one of the only people who can fight off the pull of death through the pure strength of his rage. This power was acquired after a fight with Aatrox left him and his barbarian tribe for dead. Aatrox eventually imbued him with Darkin blood magic and granted him enhanced health regeneration through his sheer willpower and fury.

In the 2024 cinematic, Tryndamere faces off against death itself, battles through, and eventually wins to see another day as he faces off against the real-world enemies around him and Ashe. There will, however, be a day where he succumbs to his injuries and welcomes death, whether it is through a well-placed arrow from Lamb’s bow or through Wolf’s gnashing jaws.