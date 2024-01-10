‘Old Yasuo’ skin from season 14 cinematic coming to LoL soon

Old Yasuo is "still here" and blowing away expectations.

Yasuo mains got a glimpse into their future today thanks to the upcoming Foreseen Yasuo introduced by Riot Games in the League of Legends 2024 season cinematic.

In a surprising look into the potential future of Runeterra, the 2024 season cinematic introduced us to an unexpected version of Yasuo—a weathered warrior with an aging demeanor and a windswept white beard. Embracing the cinematic theme, the upcoming skin, aptly named Foreseen Yasuo, promises to be a testament to Riot’s commitment to bringing content to the Rift that’s linked to epic lore moments.

Old Yasuo from the 2024 League season cinematic. Image via Riot Games

In the cinematic, Yasuo is shown in a different style from his familiar self, no longer wielding his trademark wind technique with the same vigor as before. Instead, the aged Yasuo is compelled to once again embrace his abilities to safeguard a village in Ionia, offering League players a glimpse into a unique twist on the familiar swordsman.

Andrei van Roon, head of the League studio, confirmed to Dot Esports that Foreseen Yasuo won’t be a part of the “Traditional” skin line. Rather, this new skin is a vision of what “might unfold in the future of canon Runeterra,” distinct from alternate takes or representations of previously told stories—like Noxus Poppy or Freljord Sylas.

Death is like the wind.



Face it fearlessly with Foreseen Yasuo on PBE ⚔️ 🌬️ pic.twitter.com/Y7tWPJoOkS — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) January 10, 2024

The anticipation surrounding Foreseen Yasuo adds an exciting breeze of change to the League cosmetic landscape. So players need to gear up for this wind-swept journey as Yasuo takes on the future with style, reminding us that even in old age, the wind of change is “still here.”

Alongside the launch of the cinematic, the 2024 League season officially began today.