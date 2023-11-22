What is the LoL Victorious skin for 2023 Split 2?

There are very few League of Legends skins more glamorous and flex-worthy than Victorious ranked skins, and the 2023 Split Two reward will be no different when it finally arrives.

Anivia got the first Victorious skin of the League season when Split One wrapped up in July and now all eyes are turning to what the Victorious skin for 2023 Split Two will be⁠—and especially which lucky champ gets the honors. After all, grinding through the season definitely deserves a glittering reward at the end.

Here’s what we know about League’s next Victorious skin.

Which champ will get League’s Victorious 2023 Split Two skin?

Riot Games has not yet announced which League champion will get the 2023 Split Two Victorious skin. Until the developers decide to grace us with that information, it will be very difficult to guess the choice.

This is mainly because no one metric decides the skin. Instead, the decision comes down to several factors. The chosen champion must:

Have dominated pro and ranked play this season Not already have a Victorious, Championship, or Conqueror skin Not have a skin in the works

That does mean we can rule out the champions that won’t be getting this split’s Victorious skin, including: Aatrox, Alistar, Anivia, Ashe, Blitzcrank, Elise, Graves, Janna, Jarvan IV, Jax, Kalista, Karma, Kha’Zix, Lucian, Maokai, Nautilus, Orianna, Riven, Ryze, Sejuani, Shyvanna, Sivir, Thresh, Varus, and Zed.

The exemption pool is, of course, very small, with just two dozen champions unable to be picked this time. That leaves around 140 characters in the running.

When will Riot reveal Split Two’s Victorious skin?

League players can expect to see the next Victorious skin in early January 2024. Riot has unveiled ranked reward skins around the same time every year—at the end of each competitive split.

With the surprise delay to 2023 Split Two, the end of the 2023 season is now penned in for the early days of the new year. Riot is unlikely to show off the next Victorious cosmetic too early because the devs believe players knowing which character will get the skin can negatively impact eagerness to play.

Whether that is true or not doesn’t matter because Riot usually sticks to this. We’ll update this article once the 2023 Split Two Victorious skin is revealed.

Do you need to reach Gold to get the Victorious skin?

No, you no longer need to hit Gold to unlock that split’s Victorious skin. In seasons passed League players would need to finish at least higher than Silver to net the rewards, but in 2023 the MOBA developers decided to open up the competitive cosmetic for everyone as a badge that you played ranked that split instead.