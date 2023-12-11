Riot confirms LoL’s next Victorious, Three Honors skins in final dev update of 2023

These rewards will only be dished out to the most dedicated and honorable players.

The end of the year is nearly here and Riot Games gave League of Legends fans one last update earlier today, shedding light on its plans for the game’s next season and what to expect from League as the calendar turns over.

One of the biggest traditions League players have to look forward to each winter is ranked rewards, which are handed out to players who grinded ranked games throughout the year.

Typically, League players would’ve received their ranked rewards by now. But since things are a bit different in 2023, with no official preseason period in place between this season and the next, ranked rewards won’t be doled out to players until early next year. Furthermore, the lack of a preseason means you have until the day before the start of the next season to earn LP and grind your way up the ranked ladder in hopes of getting some of those ranked rewards.

League’s 2023 Ranked Split Two will end on Jan. 9, with the 2024 ranked season beginning the following day, Jan. 10.

Victorious Tryndamere arrives in LoL Patch 14.4. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games

For the second split of the 2023 ranked season, the Victorious skin that will be awarded to players who earn enough split points will be for Tryndamere. This year marks the first time that more than one Victorious skin has been awarded to the player base. Earlier in the year, when Split One ended, Victorious Anivia was the reward. Since there are two splits in ranked play now, there are naturally going to be multiple Victorious skins to earn throughout the course of a year.

In addition to players who max out their ranked gains, there will also be a skin awarded to players with a maximum level of honor points. Another addition to the Three Honors skin line will be coming in the form of Three Honors Akshan.

Three Honors Akshan will be distributed to players next month. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Riot Games

Both Three Honors Akshan and Victorious Tryndamere will be coming in early 2024. The Akshan skin will arrive with Patch 14.2 in late January, while the Victorious Tryndamere skin is set to be dished out in Patch 14.4 come February 2024.