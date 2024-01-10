LoL creative directors share ‘timeless truths’ behind ‘Still Here’ cinematic

The long-awaited League of Legends 2024 Season cinematic is finally here, and it’s nothing short of spectacular. Titled “Still Here” after its accompanying song, the cinematic is a visual masterpiece that explores the rich lore of the League universe through three distinct periods, offering players a glimpse into the past, present, and potential future of Runeterra.

The film is divided into three scenes, each set in different eras of Runeterra, as the creative directors of the video, Matt Costa and Anton Borkel, confirmed to Dot Esports during a recent interview. The first scene features Aatrox, Morgana, and her sister Kayle battling in Demacia’s past, approximately 1,000 years before the present. The second scene unfolds in the Freljord, showcasing Kindred, Tryndamere, and, in the last few seconds, Ashe, who joins the Barbarian King “shortly after they became Oathsworn.” The final scene propels us into a potential future in Ionia, where Yasuo is forced to confront his destiny through a vision sent to him by Kindred, who represents the twin essences of death.

The third setting is what took most fans—us included—by surprise, as Riot often shines light on past events but rarely talks of the future of its most vast universe. Yasuo is shown as an old man handling a staff instead of his trustworthy windblade. As confirmed by Costa, Yasuo has not fought or used his wind technique “for a long time,” but is “finally compelled” to do so to save the people of a burning village.

“We thought it would be interesting to depict Yasuo in a situation where he had lost his will to fight and had strayed from who we know him to be currently,” Costa explained to Dot Esports.

The choice of time jumps wasn’t arbitrary; it was a deliberate decision to convey “player truths” with the help of League champions while creating “fitting and resonating” stories, explained Borkel. “With ‘Still Here,’ we wanted players to see that no matter if you look into the past, present, or potential futures, some things will always be true for League of Legends,” Borkel continued.

Tryndamere in the Cinematic 2024 Season for League of Legends – Image via Riot Games

Riot hoped the manipulation of time would allow for a new perspective “on things that we know to be true,” with Costa pointing to Demacia’s existence, Ashe and Tryndamere’s relationship, and Yasuo using his wind technique “to easily cut his way out of most situations” as examples of this.

Last year’s cinematic fell short of expectations, drawing out a collective chorus of disappointment from the League community. However, for the 2024 Season cinematic, Riot used this feedback as a driving force in crafting one of the most stunning cinematics it’s ever produced. Borkel acknowledged players’ passion, stating that the opinions were voiced “loudly because they care.” And “Still Here” is Riot’s way to say “so do we.”

The visually stunning masterpiece not only rectifies past mistakes but serves as a powerful declaration of Riot’s enduring commitment to League after 15 years. With a considerable resource investment in this year’s seasonal cinematic, Riot Games not only proves it is listening to the community, but with each cinematic, it ensures the excitement for what will come next is “Still Here” and thriving.