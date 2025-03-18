Which LoL champion says ‘Shed the frailty of flesh, embrace the cold edge of iron’?

League of Legends brings out the world of Runeterra where multiple champions have tried to conquer lands with their will. Today’s “Shed the frailty of flesh, embrace the cold edge of iron” Loldle voice line wants you to think about one such champion, who defined death itself.

Recommended Videos

Yesterday’s Loldle had the charming Ahri, but now you have someone hungry for power and trying to take control of Runeterra by enslaving souls to fuel their growing power. If you can’t solve the March 18 LoLdle quote, we’ll help with you multiple hints before revealing the answer to the “Shed the frailty of flesh, embrace the cold edge of iron” voice line in League.

“Shed the frailty of flesh, embrace the cold edge of iron” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion hit live servers in 2010.

The champion was released in 2010 but over the years, they underwent multiple reworks, including one in 2019 which changed their abilities and lore. As part of the game for so long, you’ll start trying to find this character with almost the entire list of all League champions, narrowing them down to the ones who were released earlier in the game’s history.

Hint 2: This champion is from Noxus.

Noxus is all about war, glory, and fame, and there’s no one better to represent the region than this champion, as you might have been able to guess from their voiceline. The Noxus region certainly narrows things down, but unfortunately, there are plenty of Noxian champs in the game that also like to go to war, conquer lands, and live by the iron of their weapons—it’s kind of their whole thing.

If you still can’t think of the champion, we have got one more clue to help you guess the champion.

Hint 3: This champion is someone who was defeated by the Black Rose.

If you’ve watched Arcane and are familiar with LeBlanc and her history within the region, you should know that she spearheaded the efforts to banish this champion and save Runeterra from his threat. She did say a threat was emerging in the future in which threatens the world order to Mel in Arcane, and fans speculated that it could be the arrival of this champion in the next series.

March 18 LoLdle answer

Answer: The champion who says, “Shed the frailty of flesh, embrace the cold edge of iron” is the Iron Revenant, Mordekaiser.

He shall return once more from the death. Image via Riot Games

Mordekaiser is a ruthless warlord and necromancer who has transcended death multiple times, forging his empire in both life and death. He is not a mindless specter but a calculated, intelligent warlord. Through forbidden necromantic rituals, he created the Death Realm, an afterlife where he enslaved the souls of the fallen.

Mordekaiser’s voice line “Shed the frailty of flesh, embrace the cold edge of iron” directly reflects his belief that flesh is weak, whereas iron (symbolizing his armor and his undying will) is strong and eternal.

Did you guess Mordekaiser instantly? Let us know in the comments below!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy