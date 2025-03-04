Battle Academia returns to LoL with new looks for Xayah, Rakan, Kayn, and Qiyana

Class is almost in session, League of Legends fans. Battle Academia is making a comeback on Summoner’s Rift very soon, and it’s giving four new outfits to some of League‘s most studious champions.

Riot Games shared the new skins across its social media accounts today, giving fans a glimpse at what’s in store. Xayah, Rakan, Qiyana, and Kayn are the lucky four recipients getting new cosmetics in an upcoming patch, and they’ve seemingly done some back-to-school shopping for these outfits.

Qiyana’s skin is the Prestige of the bunch. Image by Riot Games

All four looks have the characters dressed in preppy school blazers with purple, pink, and red accents. As League’s resident lovebirds, both Rakan and Xayah have recalls that play into the high school sweetheart theme, while Qiyana and Kayn seemingly play up to their status as the cool kids of this academy. Of the bunch, Xayah’s skin will be Legendary, while Qiyana boasts this batch’s Prestige skin. Riot has also said a portion of the proceeds for Battle Academia Xayah will go to esports teams.

As some League fans pointed out on Reddit, these new skins are a nice break from dry spells for a couple of the champions. Qiyana has had to wait 524 days since her last skin following the release of La Ilusión Qiyana. For Kayn and Rakan, the wait was 482 and 419 days, respectively, while Xayah’s last skin was less than a year ago with the release of her Battle Bat look.

The player reaction to the skins has so far been mixed, with some fans calling Qiyana’s look the “worst prestige so far.” Others expressed their desire for Riot to return to an older iteration of the skin line, where some champions, like Graves and Yuumi, were reimagined as a professor and principal at the Battle Academy. Without this unique approach to the skin line, some fans argue that it resembles the Star Guardian theme too closely—which is a fair case to make, considering the latter also has preppy school motifs.

These skins will be available on Patch 25.06, which should hit live servers on March 19. Patch 25.05 is going live tomorrow, and if you haven’t already, you can read up on the patch notes here.

