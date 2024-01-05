When does Smolder, the next LoL champion release?

On Jan. 4, Riot Games teased the next League of Legends champion—Smolder. So, you’re probably wondering when this cute small dragon will be released.

Smolder is League’s next marksman champion, bound to the bottom lane, just like Jinx, Kai’Sa, and all other AD carry champions. This small champion gives off How to Train Your Dragon and Spyro vibes and is apparently hailing from the eastern region of Runeterra, Camavor. This once-glorious kingdom has incredible lore, and it’s expanded upon in Ruination: A League of Legends Novel, where fans finally learn more about the intimate history of Viego and his queen, Isolde.

If Smolder is giving you cuteness overload and you can’t wait to play it, here’s when you can expect to see this brave dragon on Summoner’s Rift.

When does Smolder release on the League PBE?

Given the fact that Riot teased Smolder on Jan. 4, I’d say you can expect the full gameplay trailer and PBE release on the week of Jan. 8. Normally, new champions roll out on the PBE servers soon after the abilities reveal, and this should be the case with Smolder as well.

This is just speculation, and more details should be available soon.

When does Smolder officially release in League?

Smolder will first release on the PBE and then on the official servers. Image via Riot Games

Even though Riot still hasn’t shared the official release date for Smolder, I believe this small dragon should soar the real Summoner’s Rift with the second League patch of 2024, 14.2. This patch is scheduled to release on Jan. 24 and could easily bring us Smolder.

Again, this hasn’t been confirmed by Riot. This article will be updated once we have concrete information on Smolder’s release date.