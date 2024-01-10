Smolder channels toxic LoL solo queue with this hilarious voice line

Smolder is the first new League of Legends champion in 2024, and he’s making his way to the Summoner’s Rift in Patch 14.2. As it turns out, Smolder brings some toxic energy of his own, despite being way too cute at first sight.

With the addition of Smolder to PBE servers on Jan. 9, players got to hear his voice lines for the first time. They soon discovered that when taunting enemies, Smolder says “my mom works for Riot, and she’s going to ban you.” Woah there, hold your horses, little buddy.

Don’t mess with this fella, unless you want to get slammed with the ban hammer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s the only toxic voice line Smolder has in his arsenal, and he can’t actually ban you, so there’s no need to panic. But it’s quite hilarious to hear him say it. Back in the day, I regularly saw toxic players threatening me and others with lines like this, claiming their relative works for the developer and can ban us for good. It’s amusing and very fourth-wall-breaking to see Riot add the voice line to a new champion.

While those experimenting with the PBE can already use the line all day long when playing Smolder, most League players will likely dive into the official servers for the release of season 14 with Patch 14.1. It dropped worldwide on Jan. 10, introducing numerous changes across the board, including to items, mystery points, the ranked system, and more.

It would be too hectic to add Smolder to the game among all these updates, so it’s a smart move from Riot to wait for Patch 14.2, which is scheduled to launch on Jan. 24. If you’re eager to try out the Fiery Fledging, check out his abilities and wait patiently for the next patch.