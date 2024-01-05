All Smolder abilities in League of Legends

My name's "Ignacarious Gigantareno Rex Le Spes Offerentis," but my human friend named me Smolder!”

League of Legends players should prepare themselves as another champion is making his way onto Summoner’s Rift. Despite being a dragon, Smolder is still only a hatchling—but a dangerous one if you take a closer look at his abilities.

Smolder might be tiny in size, but his abilities will likely produce a massive fear in his opponents, especially when you allow him to stack his Q. The dragon is equipped with a simple yet powerful kit, allowing him to deal damage from a distance, charge in, traverse through the terrain, and inflict AoE damage.

With Hwei being the latest champion added to the game before Smolder, it’s no surprise Riot Games’ developers are once again trying to launch a champion that’s rather straightforward. Here are all of Smolder’s abilities coming to League.

What are Smolder’s abilities in LoL?

Passive – Dragon Practice

Image via Riot Games

Hitting champions with abilities and killing enemies with Super Scorcher Breath grants Smolder a stack of Dragon Practice. Stacks increase the damage of Smolder’s basic abilities.

Q – Super Scorcher Breath

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Smolder belches flames at his enemies. This ability evolves with stacks, gaining the following:

25: Damages all enemies surrounding the target.

125: Sends explosions behind the target that deal 75 percent of this spell’s damage.

225: Burns the target, dealing max health true damage over three seconds. Enemy champions that drop below a total health threshold while burning are killed instantly.

W – Achooo!

Image via Riot Games

Smolder lets out an adorable flaming sneeze, damaging and slowing enemies hit. Hitting champions causes an additional explosion.

E – Flap, Flap, Flap

Image via Riot Games

Smolder takes flight, gaining move speed and ignoring terrain for 1.25 seconds. While flying, Smolder attacks the lowest health enemy.

R – MMOOOMMMM!

Image via Riot Games

Smolder’s mom breathes fire from above, dealing extra damage and slowing enemies in the center of her fire. Smolder’s mom also heals her son if she hits him.

Smolder is going to land on the PBE servers on Jan. 9. We expect him to launch with Patch 14.2 on Jan. 24.