Arcane season 2 act 2 release countdown: Exact start time and date

The act one of Arcane‘s second season has arrived, and fans are eager to see what happens next in this highly anticipated animated series. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait too long for act two of season two, but you’ll want to ensure you don’t miss it.

Those who tuned in to act one can watch it all in one sitting, but the story hasn’t even come close to wrapping up yet. There’s still more to sit down and watch, and we can expect more of the pretty soon. Here’s when you get the chance to check out act two of the second season of Arcane, how many episodes this should, and where you can watch it.

When is Arcane season 2 act 2 coming out?

Jinx makes an explosive return. Image by Riot Games

We can confirm that Arcane‘s season two act two is releasing on Nov. 16, 2024. You only have to wait a week between act one and act two to catch what happens next. This way, the entire season doesn’t drop in a single day, providing a good amount of hype between the episodes and what happens next. Also don’t expect to see the ending in this act. Arcane‘s second season is broken up into three different acts, with act three coming out closer to the end of November.

Here’s when you can catch Arcane‘s season two act two in your timezone on Nov. 16.

Timezone Arcane season 2 act 2 release time Arabia Standard Time 01:00 PM China Standard Time 02:00 AM Eastern Standard Time 03:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time and Universal Coordinated Time 08:00 AM Indian Standard Time 01:30 PM Japan Standard Time 05:00 PM Pacific Time 12:00 AM

You’ll want to sync up and watch it when it releases in your time zone. However, making sure to watch it the same day it releases might be better choice for you, as it comes out relatively early in the morning for most time zones throughout the world.

Arcane season 2 act 2 countdown

If you’re looking for an easier means of figuring out when you can watch the second act of Arcane season two, this helpful countdown timer will let you know just how long you need to wait until it releases. The timer is accurate for U.S. times of release, but note that other regions may have slightly different release times, as indicated in the table above.

Arcane season 2 act 2 release countdown

Act two will release the second three episodes of the final season of the show, but it’s not the end just yet. The final act will release a week after act two, and will wrap up Arcane in full.

Where to watch Arcane season 2 act 2

Vi has some demons to fight. Image via Netflix

As you might expect, you can catch Arcane‘s second season by subscribing to Netflix. You only need to have your subscription active for at least a month to catch all of it. If you want to sit down to catch the entire season from start to finish, wait until the third and final act of season two comes out on Nov. 23. You can use the time zones we posted when they all come out and can binge everything in a single day. You can squeeze in the first season if you have yet to catch up there.

For League of Legends fans who are excited to see what happens next, be sure to check out all the characters we caught who appear in the first act of season two. We look forward to seeing who will show up in acts two and three as the world of Arcane continues to expand.

