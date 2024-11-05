Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Caitlyn poses with her rifle in a white beret.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Arcane’s LoL takeover brings new skins for all champions in the Netflix show: Caitlyn, Vi, and more

There's going to be more than enough Arcane skins to go around as season two draws closer and closer.
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 11:00 am

League of Legends fans who can’t wait for Arcane season two to drop are in for a treat: Not only are Arcane skins coming to the game ahead of season two’s release, but every character in the show is receiving some Arcane love.

Recommended Videos

And that means skins. Lots and lots of skins. Always wanted to give Caitlyn a combat-ready beret with her Piltover uniform? Now you can. Same goes for a popped-collar jacket and hextech gauntleted Vi or a creepy, chemical-laden Singed with his classic face covering transformed into the high, maroon scarf he sports in the show. There are even several variations on Jinx’s Super Mega Death Rocket to make you feel like you’re destroying the Piltover council in any ranked game you play. If you feel like going with the death and destruction route, of course. I mean, you’re the one playing Jinx.

Vi stands with her gauntlets on. She wears a jacket with a popped collar and has multi-colored hair.
Ready for a brawl. Image via Riot Games

In addition to the standard Arcane skin Caitlyn receives in this push for more show character skins, she also gets a Prestige skin that is less of a one-to-one design taken from the show and more inspired by Caitlyn’s show design, then imagined out in a Prestige skin context. And it’s definitely one for the fashion-conscious on the Rift, with a pretty majestic-looking rifle and plenty of detailed touches that players expect from Prestige skins.

In a media event at Riot Games, skins lead Stephanie Leung noted her excitement about bringing a skin from every character in Arcane to League and how “getting to bring the Arcane interpretations of these champions to life was just so fun.” She also name-checked Viktor and Jace as two Arcane skins she was most excited for players to get their hands on.

Singed holds a large door-like shield and a purple bottle of toxin.
Cause a little chaos. Image via Riot Games

The celebration in the form of skins is all a part of Riot’s ramp-up to Arcane season two, with games like TFT, VALORANT, and more getting in on the action. The team has already unveiled Ambessa as League‘s newest champ in addition to the Bridge of Progress being added as an ARAM LTM, and even more content is still on its way.

It all leads up to the release of Arcane season two on Nov. 9.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
Associate Editor and Apex Legends Lead. From getting into fights over Madden and FIFA with his brothers to interviewing some of the best esports figures in the world, Adam has always been drawn to games with a competitive nature. You'll usually find him on Apex Legends (World's Edge is the best map, no he's not arguing with you about it), but he also dabbles in VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Melee, CS:GO, Pokemon, and more. Ping an R-301.
twitter