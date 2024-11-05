Arcane’s LoL takeover brings new skins for all champions in the Netflix show: Caitlyn, Vi, and more

League of Legends fans who can’t wait for Arcane season two to drop are in for a treat: Not only are Arcane skins coming to the game ahead of season two’s release, but every character in the show is receiving some Arcane love.

And that means skins. Lots and lots of skins. Always wanted to give Caitlyn a combat-ready beret with her Piltover uniform? Now you can. Same goes for a popped-collar jacket and hextech gauntleted Vi or a creepy, chemical-laden Singed with his classic face covering transformed into the high, maroon scarf he sports in the show. There are even several variations on Jinx’s Super Mega Death Rocket to make you feel like you’re destroying the Piltover council in any ranked game you play. If you feel like going with the death and destruction route, of course. I mean, you’re the one playing Jinx.

Ready for a brawl. Image via Riot Games

In addition to the standard Arcane skin Caitlyn receives in this push for more show character skins, she also gets a Prestige skin that is less of a one-to-one design taken from the show and more inspired by Caitlyn’s show design, then imagined out in a Prestige skin context. And it’s definitely one for the fashion-conscious on the Rift, with a pretty majestic-looking rifle and plenty of detailed touches that players expect from Prestige skins.

In a media event at Riot Games, skins lead Stephanie Leung noted her excitement about bringing a skin from every character in Arcane to League and how “getting to bring the Arcane interpretations of these champions to life was just so fun.” She also name-checked Viktor and Jace as two Arcane skins she was most excited for players to get their hands on.

Cause a little chaos. Image via Riot Games

The celebration in the form of skins is all a part of Riot’s ramp-up to Arcane season two, with games like TFT, VALORANT, and more getting in on the action. The team has already unveiled Ambessa as League‘s newest champ in addition to the Bridge of Progress being added as an ARAM LTM, and even more content is still on its way.

It all leads up to the release of Arcane season two on Nov. 9.

