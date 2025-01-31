League players call on Riot to implement this ‘stock standard feature’ that’s been missing since the game’s inception

League of Legends is an old game. Like, really old. Old enough to be in high school, even. But players are fed up with its old and archaic systems, and are now begging Riot to introduce an industry-standard feature to its client: “appear offline” and “invisible.”

Both of these features are present in almost every other online client, game, and social media platform out there. Most notably, Steam has an “Invisible” option that makes you seem offline to people on your friend’s list while you are, in fact, still there. Players in a Jan. 31 Reddit thread want something of the sort for themselves, with the thread’s creator explaining that they “sometimes I just want to play my games without anyone bothering me or inviting me to play,” which everyone can relate to. How many times have you just booted up the client only to be bombarded by messages from friends or randoms asking you to queue up?

League of Legends retains many old gaming hallmarks in its client design. Image via Riot Games.

And listen, we get it. Sometimes you just want to play a few games by yourself without committing to a long session with people you may or may not know very well. Unfortunately, there’s not many options for keeping a low profile when you get online.

“Just climb to challenger. Can’t duo there,” one player jokingly said, while another noted how players seem to have been asking for this feature for at least a decade. “This has been getting recommended on this sub for 10 years,” they wrote. Others have proposed League of Legends Deceive, a third-party solution that goes into the client’s inner workings and makes you appear offline to friends while allowing you to queue up, chat, and do everything else normally. And, while a third-party solution does exist, Vanguard is notably strict on what it allows through its shields, leading many to fear using any sort of external help, no matter how helpful it might prove to be, could lead to account punihsments.

The League client is certainly one of the game’s weakest points, having remained relatively the same throughout the years, save for a few facelifts over time. Many features present even in VALORANT, such as full voice chat support, are still missing without any concrete reason.

