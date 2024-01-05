Mel’s mom, Ambessa Medarda, will be first Arcane character added to LoL as champion

Ambessa is the first character from Arcane to be added to League of Legends.

Riot Games has confirmed that Ambessa Medarda, the Noxian warlord from Arcane, will be the first character from the animated series to be added to League of Legends. Together with the release of the first trailer for the second season of the show, Riot confirmed Mel’s mom will reach the Rift later this year as part of the celebration accompanying the show’s release.

Along with Ambessa’s addition in League, Riot plans to release a VGU for another champion featured in Arcane, although their identity remains, for now, a mystery.

Were you expecting this badass mom to be a League champ? Image via Riot Games

In the first season of Arcane narrative, Ambessa is revealed only in the final act as the estranged mother of Mel Medarda, who played a crucial role in the events of the first season. Ambessa’s decision to send Mel to Piltover, ostensibly to oversee the family’s interests, was a key factor in their relationship, thus shaping the dynamic between mother and daughter. Mel’s subsequent ascent to power in Piltover added further complexity to their relationship, intertwining the fate of the Medarda family with the destiny of the city.

Furthermore, the last scene of the first season of the animated show questions Mel’s fate, considering fans don’t know whether the councilwoman survived the Jinx’s attack or not. But, for Riot to introduce Ambessa to League, we can assume the warlord will have a more central role in the events that will occur in the second season of the animated show—and it might just be the final straw before the war between Piltover and Zaun.

After all, Ambessa’s character is defined by confidence, ruthlessness, and a lack of emotional vulnerability, as shown in the first season of Arcane. Her aggression aligns with Noxian culture, and her strategic acumen and warmongering nature are expected to influence not only her role in the second season of Arcane, but also possibly her in-game abilities.

While players await further details on her skillset, one thing is certain: Ambessa Medarda’s entry into League of Legends marks a significant integration of Arcane characters into the game’s narrative. Her addition to the game not only expands the champion roster but also perfectly plays into Riot’s commitment of making every addition to their universe a canon part of its lore, whether it’s a new entry in the game or tv shows.