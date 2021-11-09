All Easter eggs in Arcane act one

By taking a closer look at some of the scenes in the first three episodes of Arcane, League of Legends fans can spot items, abilities, and familiar faces from the League universe.

Riot Games’ new Netflix series, Arcane, explores the vast world of Runeterra with a deep look into Piltover and Zaun. The first three episodes aired on Nov. 6. They featured many champions from League and others are hinted to have passed through the two cities.

Right from the start of Arcane, Riot has hidden various Easter eggs for League fans to find. Here’s what we’ve noticed during the first three episodes of the series, listed in the order of their appearance.

The first episode begins with Vi and the other kids trying to rob someone’s house in Piltover. We later discover that it’s Jayce’s laboratory and that Caitlyn frequently visits him since they’re friends and her family supports the young inventor. But for League fans, Riot left a small detail that hints at Caitlyn’s involvement right in the building next to the one Vi and the others are robbing.

When Vi jumps down from the roof and onto the balcony of the building, we can’t help but notice that there are some cupcakes left on the terrace. Those tasty treats are the same ones Caitlyn uses in her Yordle Snap Trap, her W ability in League.

Screengrab via Riot Games

After returning to Zaun, the kids are approached by a band of hooligans. A fight begins and Powder is forced to flee with the loot from the group’s heist. She heads toward the dock where she finds a blind spot to hide around the corner of one of the buildings near the river. On the wall on the side of the building, we spotted Teemo’s mushrooms in the form of graffiti as well as Pentakill’s logo, partially covered by one of the poisonous Noxious Traps.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

Further on in the episode, Powder, Vi, and the others descend into the depths of Zaun thanks to a lift in an abandoned house. While Mylo complains to Vi about Powder’s behavior on that day, League fans can find interesting artwork on the right-side wall of the old and empty house. A gentleman is portrayed in a dusty picture. More precisely, a picture of Gentleman Cho’Gath is seen hanging on the wall of the house.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Arcane fans are then transported into the streets of Zaun, where charming yordles and people of all sorts inhabit the place. When walking toward a bar called The Last Drop, the kids walk past a trafficker of curiosities. Among his properties, League players can recognize two famous in-game assets, one of which was previously mentioned. The trafficker deals in Teemo’s mushrooms and a poor imprisoned Krug.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

Later in the episode, we enter a gold mine of Easter eggs. When Vander goes to Benzo’s shop, we can spot various items from League, starting with Tryndamere’s helmet right above the door of the shop.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Then, in Benzo’s hands, we see the Heart of Gold. Shaped like a turtle shell, Heart of Gold was an in-game item that generated five gold every 10 seconds. Don’t worry if you didn’t recognize it, though. Only League veterans would have had the chance to spot it since it was removed from the game in 2012.

Screengrab via Amino

Also in Benzo’s shop, on the wall in the back of the room, there are two quite recognizable but hidden objects—and the first one may not be so hidden. On a shelf on the wall, we see Rabadon’s Deathcap with a price tag and everything. That’s just what a young magician from Zaun would need.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The other League item in the shop is truly a hidden treasure. Next to the three masks seen on the shelf when Ekko eavesdrops on the conversation between Vander and Grayson, there’s what seems to be an Eye of the Ascension. Removed from the game in 2019, the item granted movement speed, CR, and, among other statistics, a unique passive that conceded extra gold in certain situations.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Arcane’s first episode was full of Easter eggs for League fans to spot, but the two remaining episodes from the first act focused more on what was going on in the story and featured fewer hidden gems. During the scene at the arcade in the second episode, Powder plays with a Teemo-inspired gaming booth just a few moments before the enforcers enter the scene.

Screengrab via Riot Games

In the arcade, there are also several nods to other, more pirate-like champions and followers from Riot’s card game Legends of Runeterra. But since they aren’t really perfect replications of illustrations in the game, we’ve decided not to include them on this list.

Moving on with the story, Arcane dives deeper into the choices, psychology, and growth of the two main characters: Powder and Violet. And even the Easter eggs are linked to their future selves. In particular, in episode three, we see Jinx’s Star Guardian wings drawn on Powder’s toy box in her room. In the same scene, when Vi leaves Powder in their room to go and save Vander, we see Powder’s drawings on the ground. And upon closer inspection, we can see Fishbones, one of Jinx’s weapons.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Screengrab via Riot Games

Arcane will resume on Nov. 13 with three more episodes for its second act.

