How old is Jinx in Arcane?

The wait for Arcane was more than worth it for League of Legends fans. The animated series topped Netflix charts in over 50 countries after act two’s release, and the show’s already attracting countless newcomers to League’s universe.

The storytelling and the top-notch animations make watching Arcane a blast. But not everything is thoroughly explained on the show. Fans are encouraged to do their own research on some of the events that occur on the series, including minor details regarding the characters that they can reach by taking a deep dive into League’s lore.

Jinx’s age has been a common question among fans, since it wasn’t quite openly stated during her screen time. While it isn’t possible to tell Jinx’s exact age in Arcane, League’s lore allows us to make a healthy guesstimate.

Jayce is 24 years old in Arcane, and he was born sometime between the years 961 and 966. This means that Arcane kicked things off around 985 or 990, and Jinx was born in 975. Based on this math, Jinx was between the ages of 10 to 15 in Arcane.

Vi, on the other hand, was born around 970 or 973, meaning she must be aged between 12 and 20 in Arcane.

If you were just done watching the latest act with plans to play Jinx, Vi, or Jayce in League, you also have the option to create an Arcane avatar for your account. Using the Arcane Avatar Creator to make your own League of Legends avatar a quick process, since you’ll only need to navigate to the Avatar Creator website.

The avatar creating tool will guide you through the rest of the process, and you’ll be able to download your avatar as an image once you’re done customizing it.

