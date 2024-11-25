Arcane season 2 ending, explained

If Arcane season two’s finale left you scratching your head, well, you are not alone because the highly-rated Netflix show has the heavy task of connecting all the loose ends, and not everyone in Piltover and Zaun has a simple ending to their story.

As multiple story plotlines are happening simultaneously in Arcane season two, you might find it challenging to understand and keep track of everything that has concluded in the season finale. For the League of Legends champions, everyone had different endings in the show. Some were self-explanatory, while others were quite cryptic and open to interpretation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Arcane season two’s ending.

SPOILERS AHEAD! Return to this article later if you haven’t watched Arcane season two. It contains major spoilers from the show.

Arcane season 2 finale explained

Glorious Evolution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arcane season two’s last episode concludes the final act of the series as Ambessa marches her way to wage war with Piltover. She fights valiantly on the frontlines until Caitlyn presents a challenge in front of her. She defeats Caitlyn, but Mel arrives to save the day. She doesn’t hurt Ambessa directly, so Caitlyn makes the ultimate sacrifice by losing her eye and taking the Kaenic Rookern runes off her hands.

Mel uses the Black Rose to capture Ambessa and LeBlanc confronts her. Mel breaks Black Rose’s shackles again to save Ambessa, but she eventually dies on the battlefield, making Mel the Wolf, who will carry the legacy of the House Medarda. The relationship between her and LeBlanc might be bad after she loses her mother, and she might find her way away from the Noxus’ secret organization as a solitary mage.

Peace prevails between Piltover and Zaun

Throughout the series, there is a systematic divide between the Piltover and Zaun: Zaunities are seen as savages, and Piltover are seen as supremacists who are better than the bottom side in every aspect of life. After the war, that equation changes drastically, as the Piltover council offers a seat to Sevika, which represents the undercity and plays a role in stabilizing the turbulent relationships between the two nations.

Viktor uses the Hexgates to control his army of the dead after Singed strips his humanity, and he helps Ambessa gain the ultimate edge in a bid to win the war. His character played a huge role throughout the season, saving people’s lives, but Jayce eliminated him. He realizes that human emotions always lead to suffering, and he needs to control everyone to make better choices for them, which is the ultimate glorious evolution.

Faster than light, the boy who scattered the time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a result, he does that without remorse until Ekko shows up at the party and reveals his human consciousness. He remembers that he is the one who sent Jayce to kill him to stop Piltover from going to the chaos, but the suffering never seems to end. That’s when Jayce stepped in and made Viktor realize that there is beauty in imperfections. Jayce and Viktor became borderline celestial—they disappeared into thin air and might be dead or just beyond the natural realm together.

Ekko plays a huge role by stopping Viktor and appearing at the right time to stop Jinx from ending things after Isha’s death. However, his memories from the alternative dimension with Powder give his character a rather sad ending where he sits alone at the place where he once sat with Powder. Ekko is going to continue as the Firelights leader and evolve his Z-Drive. As for Heimerdinger, he paid the ultimate price for sending Ekko back into the correct timeline, but yordles are technically immortal in Runeterra, so don’t be surprised if the yordle scientist makes a comeback in the future series.

Does Jinx die in Arcane season 2?

Caitlyn and Vi are currently in Piltover after winning the war and Vi is drowning in sadness after losing Jinx and Warwick at the Hexgates. The golden rule in cinema and television is that if you didn’t see a death, it didn’t happen, so let’s address the elephant in the room.

Is Jinx dead? Perhaps not. Jinx seems to endanger herself by trying to save Vi and push Warwick from the ledge. Singed might have picked up Warwick, or the blood-hound wouldn’t just die from a fall in the Hexgates because he has regenerative abilities in his blood to repair his injuries, so fans can expect to find him in future Zaun-related shows.

This is probably what Jinx used to escape from the Hexgate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the episode, there is a small hint when Caitlyn looks closely at the air vents in the Hexgates while holding one of the Jinx’s monkey-shaped grenades, showing that she might have escaped using them. We also get a shot of the Zepplin, the same transport Powder wanted to ride at the start of Arcane. Silco’s words kept running through her head when he said that Killing is a cycle and you need to walk away to break it. Maybe Jinx is doing exactly that and going away from Piltover and Zaun for a break.

Singed overcomes death to make Orianna

The man who invented Shimmer to ruin the streets of Undercity, Singed surprisingly beat death and finally resurrected his daughter to Orianna, another League of Legends champion who might play a role in future Riot projects. Talking about the future, if you missed the three-eyed black raven easter egg, that’s Swain, the grand general of the power-hungry nation Noxus.

As LeBlanc hints at an upcoming war that is more dangerous than the ancient rune wars while talking to Mel, she might be referring to Mordekaiser. It could be a way for Noxus to become the next part of Riot storytelling, taking a better look at Black Rose and bringing champions like Darius, Vladimir, and many more to the front.

