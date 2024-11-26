Will there be an Arcane season 3?

League of Legends was already a tremendously successful game and IP before Arcane premiered in 2021, but the animated series took it to the mainstream in incredible new ways.

When Arcane launched on Netflix, it’s possible that no one on Earth truly knew the lengths that its popularity would grow to. It was, of course, a hit with LoL players, but its high quality animation, acting, and storytelling brought it to the forefront of pop culture worldwide, especially when its second season premiered in 2024.

Now that season two has come and gone, fans of the series are obviously pining for more of the adventures and conflict between regions and characters from Riot Games’ franchise. And who can blame anyone looking for more? The collaboration between Riot and Fortiche created a story that won’t soon be forgotten.

Here’s everything we know about a potential season three of Arcane. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Arcane season two.

Arcane season 3: Will there be another season?

It’s been called a masterpiece. Image via Netflix

Unfortunately, there is no season three scheduled for Arcane. Season two’s nine episodes were the final episodes of the animated series, and the ending of “The Dirt Under Your Nails” was the finale for the show.

Arcane’s final episodes tried its best to wrap up the storylines of the main characters of the series, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, Viktor, Mel, Singed, and many others from Piltover, Zaun, and everywhere in between.

The final scenes of the show depicted a large funeral for all those who died throughout the series’ events, with residents of the city writing on notes and setting them ablaze to take to the skies in their memory.

With several main characters seemingly dead, the scenes focused on those left surviving, including Ekko by himself overlooking the funeral procession, Singed with his successfully reincarnated daughter in a doll’s body (Orianna), Mel Medarda seemingly taking her place as the new leader of Noxus, and Vi and Caitlyn taking off on an airship together as a couple.

The one question mark that remains when it comes to character fate is Jinx. While it appeared as though she died while sacrificing herself to save Vi from the corrupted Warwick (formerly known as their adoptive father Vander), it’s purposely left open-ended by a scene in the ending showing Caitlyn viewing schematics that make it seem like she could have survived by landing in an air duct somehow.

Whether or not Jinx is actually alive does not change the fact that the show came to an end with its 18th episode, and there are currently no plans from Riot Games or Fortiche to continue the series from then.

Of course, it’s always possible that things could change. If fan demand for a third season is loud enough, who knows what’s possible?

