How to complete Jinx Fixes Everything Act 3 in League of Legends

If you’re feeling empty after Arcane season two ended this week, don’t worry: The Jinx Fixes Everything mini-game in League of Legends is back to give you a behind-the-scenes look at Jinx’s preparation before she spoiled Noxus’ party in Piltover with her Rhino weapon.

Apart from witnessing Jinx’s creative genius in making her weapon, League players will also have the opportunity to get the Arcane Shimmer Lab Singed cosmetic which is directly inspired by the show. If you can’t wait to get your hands on Singed’s new cosmetic, here’s everything you need to know to complete act three in Jinx Fixes Everything.

Warning: Spoilers for Arcane season two ahead.

How to complete Act 3 of Jinx Fixes Everything in LoL

Act three of the Jinx Fixes Everything mini-game takes you directly to the Firelight Hideout where Ekko stays with other Zaunites. We didn’t see much of this place in the series, but this behind-the-scenes mini-game shows Jinx making her Rhino weapon in Ekko’s Workshop to make a grand entrance in Piltover, helping Vi, Caitlyn, and more overcome the threat. As usual, you can move around by using the WASD keys and using your mouse to look around to interact with objects.

To start the mini-game, find Ekko’s workbench in the middle of the room, which also has a picture of Ekko’s childhood with Benzo. After coming to the table, simply click on the Rhino weapon, and you’ll need to find the mega power source to bring life to the weapon.

Where to find the power source and how to power up in Jinx Fixes Everything

Here’s where you assemble the weapon of destruction. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find Heimerdinger’s Bubble Turret. Screenshot by Dot Esports Power the source by remebering and entering thge same sequence of buttons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the power source, simply look left, and you should find Heimerdinger’s iconic H-28G Evolution Turret Easter egg, which shoots bubbles to entertain the kids in the Hideout. You need to interact with the turret, and you should get an option to upgrade fuel capacity by powering up the battery to use it in your weapon.

To upgrade the battery, you need to read the note which says small bubbles, big bubbles, and an upgrade which shows you three stages of puzzles you will need to complete. Start the first phase by pulling the lever and note the green highlighted buttons. Remember the order of the buttons that light up, and do the same to complete the phase. The first phase is easy, and you start by pressing just two buttons, but the difficulty ramps up as you go through the second and final phase of powering up the source.

The combination of keys always changes if you make a mistake; just focus on remembering the sequence of the buttons as they light up and give your input according to that. If you can’t remember the sequence at all, try screen recording and solving the puzzle in your own time with no hurry to finish it. After you’re done, take the powered-up power source and find the next component.

Where is the cooling fan for the Rhino gun in Jinx Fixes Everything?

I think Ekko has other Hoverboards too, he wouldn’t mind this fan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jinx also needs a state-of-the-art cooling system, and you can find it near the furnace north of your workbench. After you reach the table, you can take the cooling fan from Ekko’s hoverboard and take both of the items back to assemble your weapon of destruction.

How to stop the hot air in the pipes near the furnace in Jinx Fixes Everything

Follow this sequence to easily get the part to cool down your weapon. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

After Jinx tries to wind up the Rhino weapon, it seems to overheat with hot air, so you also need something from the pipes near the furnace to fix the problem. Now, to get the part in the middle, you need to go clockwise from the left and direct the warm air away from it by opening the red switches.

To do that, open the top left switch first, followed by the one below it on the left side. Now, open the middle bottom red switch, and ignore the bottom right switch. Lastly, just open the top right red switch to completely get rid of the hot air to get the final part to finish your ultimate Rhino weapon.

After you’ve assembled your weapon, go to the left of Ekko’s workstation and open the door. You can have a look around the Firelight Hideout and make your way down the stairs, which takes you to the Undercity mural reminding Jinx of all the incredible people in Zaun.

It also gives her a purpose to take Ekko and make her way to Piltover, putting an end to Viktor’s quest to end all suffering of humanity. This also wraps up the final act of the Jinx Fixes Everything mini-game.

All Jinx Fixes Everything rewards in LoL

Of course, you’ll also be rewarded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All the Jinx Fixes Everything acts reward you for completing the puzzles. If you completed the previous act one and act two mini-games, you’d have got 300 Blue Essence each, letting you buy champions in the store. For the last act, you don’t get any Blue Essence—but you do get the Arcane Shimmer Lab Singed cosmetic for free.

If you’re like me and you’ve been watching Arcane since its first season, you should already have all the season one Arcane-themed skins for free. For season two, most of the skins are in the store, which makes this skin even more special as it’s the only free Arcane season two cosmetic you can add to your account.

After getting Singed’s skin, you can go to your skin collection in League’s clien,t and you should find it there. Now, you can become the person who had a fairly happy ending in Arcane season two’s finale after resurrecting his daughter—did you spot that?

