How to complete Jinx Fixes Everything Act 2 in League of Legends

Now that the second half of Arcane has premiered, it’s time to head back into the League of Legends client and complete the second portion of the Jinx Fixes Everything minigame. This can be done within the client, but it contains spoilers for Arcane’s first and second acts.

Recommended Videos

By completing all three acts in the minigame, League players can earn free rewards, including blue essence and an Arcane-themed skin for Singed. If you’re struggling to finish the puzzles in the second act of Jinx Fixes Everything, follow the tutorial below.

How to complete Act 2 of Jinx Fixes Everything in LoL

The new title screen showcases Vander’s old bar. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Similar to the first act, the minigame takes place between the show’s action sequences, offering a glimpse of what Jinx is up to while off-camera. In the second act, you’ll travel to Vander’s old pub to find items that could jog his memory.

When you arrive at the bar, you’ll have to complete three separate tasks to finish the act and earn your rewards. Remember that once you enter the game, you’ll have to use WASD to move around, right-click to move the camera, and left-click to interact with objects. Here’s how to complete the three objectives in the minigame’s second act:

Restore the power

Before you can start anything, you’ll have to restore the power. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When Jinx walks into the bar, she comments about turning the power back on to get a better look at everything. Thankfully, the electrical box is at the left of the entrance. To get the power back, you must fill up three canisters with green fluid, but each canister fills up at a different rate.

If a single canister is filled to the top for too long, the fluid will drain and restart the minigame. To complete this puzzle activate the middle tube first, since it fills the slowest. Once the middle canister is halfway full, you can activate the canister on the left. Finally, once the middle canister is 75 percent full, activate the final tube on the right.

Now that power is restored to the bar, Jinx wants to play an old song from a jukebox that Vander is familiar with.

Repair the jukebox

The jukebox requires some serious repairs to get it working. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The basement key is located behind the bar. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Mr. Duddy is filled with old screws and pins. Screenshot by Dot Esports. There are working levers in a machine directly above the bar. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since Sevika and Vi broke the jukebox during their brawl, you’ll have to collect two different items strewn throughout the building to repair the machine. By walking up to the jukebox, Jinx will comment about the machine’s broken pin and suggest that extra parts could be stashed in the basement.

The basement is located straight past the bar, but head behind the bartop to pick up the basement key before venturing into her old quarters. Once inside, you’ll find one of Jinx’s old toys named Mr. Duddy, which contains a pin. To remove the pin, rotate the toy and click on the highlighted sections to remove each part one by one until you can collect the pin.

When you head back to repair the pin, Jinx will notice how the levers of the jukebox are also broken. Thankfully, there’s a machine upstairs with working levers, located directly above the bar top. Walk upstairs, remove the levers by interacting with them, and walk back to the jukebox to finally repair it.

Open Silco’s safe

The safe requires a three-digit code. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The photos on the bottom left reveal important locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Although the jukebox is fixed, Jinx notices her favorite song is missing. She surmises that Silco has probably stashed it in the safe in his office. Silco’s office is located upstairs through a door on the left.

The safe is located on the floor to the left and requires a three-digit code to open. By looking at the two maps on Silco’s desk and the office wall, you can determine two locations that are deeply important to him. The first is Vander’s statue, which is pinned with the number nine on the wall.

The second is the place where Vander tried to drown Silco, marked by the number 37 on the wall. By combining these two numbers, you can open the safe with the code 937. Once you have opened up the safe and collected the music disk, head back to the jukebox to play the song and finish Act Two of Jinx Fixes Everything.

All Jinx Fixes Everything rewards in LoL

Only one act remains until the Singed skin is unlocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Similar to the three acts of Arcane, Jinx Fixes Everything also offers three acts filled with rewards. Now that you have completed the first two missions, you’ll have earned a combined total of 600 Blue Essence.

The final act of Jinx Fixes Everything drops on Nov. 26, and rewards players with the Arcane Shimmer Lab Singed Skin.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy