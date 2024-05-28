Riot declares Faker’s Hall of Legends Pass the most robust in LoL yet

League of Legends players will have the opportunity to unlock an abundance of content through an event pass celebrating the legendary career of Faker, which, according to Riot Games, is the game’s largest to date.

Riot has declared the Hall of Legends Pass for the 2024 festivities to be the most robust in League history, giving dedicated fans and players one more reason to get it. With 100 levels and truly legendary content based on the Unkillable Demon King’s career, the 2024 Hall of Legends Pass is a true temptation for 1,950 Riot Points, around $20.

A new chroma for LeBlanc will also be part of the Hall of Legends Pass for players to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hall of Legends Pass will become available on June 12, coinciding with League Patch 14.12, and players will have until July 8 to unlock content across 100 levels. Riot is also setting a new record with its most expensive collection to date to be released for the Hall of Legends event.

While League fans will likely appreciate the deluge of new content coming amidst the big celebrations, this pass also sets a new standard for future events—or at least those tied to the Hall of Legends. As Riot begins planning for the second Hall of Legends inductee, the company may want to consider wrapping up the selection process by the end of the year to provide its creative, design, and all other involved teams with ample time to develop another 100 pieces of new in-game content for May 2025.

The Hall of Legends 2024 event pass doubles the levels found in previous passes. For example, events like Soul Fighter 2023, Winterblessed 2023, and High Noon 2024 each featured 50 levels plus a few repeatable ones. Even the more recent 2024 Lunar Revel Pass, which had 55 levels (60 with repeatable ones), and the current 2024 MSI Pass, which also offers 50 levels plus five repeatable ones, fall short in comparison.

The Hall of Legends Pass will offer players the broccoli emote, among others—but the broccoli! Image by Dot Esports

And while it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how much time it will take to complete the Hall of Legends Pass as it’s likely tied to the frequency of missions, it’s estimated that players might need around 50 hours of gameplay to unlock all 100 levels. Those who will purchase the event pass can expect daily missions and a few repeatable ones, like the “first win of the day,” to help them progress through this extensive—yet rewarding—pass.

Among the many rewards, League players can earn iconic items like the new Orianna and Galio icons, a nod to some of Faker’s most notable picks, or the epic broccoli emote—a testament to an off-the-Rift moment no League fan can forget.

With the pass, players will also have the opportunity to unlock all the Worlds skins associated with Faker’s name, including the iconic 2013 SKT Zed, the SKT T1 Ryze from Worlds 2015, and Syndra from Worlds 2016. The 2023 World Championship Orianna skin completes the collection, alongside other T1 skins coming later this year.

The pass also features a gold medal icon from the Asian Games, commemorating Faker’s international success outside of Riot’s official League esports competitions, and an Ahri icon showing half heart, half thumbs up. But with over 10 years of iconic moments to Faker’s name, his Hall of Legends Pass has more to offer than just icons and emotes: A ward, border, banner, and even an exclusive chroma are among the rewards players can look forward to unlocking soon.

