Riot begins preparations for second LoL Hall of Legends inductee, voting process to begin ‘soon’

Riot Games has already started the process of inducting a second League of Legends pro into the Hall of Legends, with voting to begin soon.

Although celebrations for Faker’s induction have yet to officially begin, the selection of the industry’s experts who will make up the next League jury panel is already well underway. “We are choosing our next 50 panelists for the 2024 Hall of Legends voting process as we speak,” Riot Games told Dot Esports, adding that the formal voting process should begin “soon.” These panelists will make up the final group that then decides on the Hall of Legends inductees after regional experts list 20 players for them to pick from.

Faker’s career will be celebrated with an in-client event, pass, and multiple collections. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But this statement doesn’t necessarily imply Riot already has a list of nominees. Rather, it confirms Riot has initiated the process of selecting the panel that will ultimately decide on the next inductee—a decision that has already sparked conversations across the League esports community.

While Faker being the first inductee didn’t come as a surprise, the second pro to walk into the Hall of Legends might not be so easily picked, with fans all having a favorite name to put forward. Chosen for his unmatched achievements and influence, Faker was inducted because he matched the criteria for the honorable achievement to a tee, thanks to his four World Championship titles, 10 LCK trophies, and his contributions on and off the Rift.

As the community prepares to celebrate Faker’s induction with a special in-game event, speculation about the next inductee is already widespread. Names are being discussed across social media, but the official announcement likely won’t come until a year from now as Riot plans to induct one player into the Hall of Legends each year. The third inductee will then be revealed in 2026.

This annual process ensures the Hall of Legends will continue to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of League pros to the esport scene, preserving legacies and inspiring future generations of fans along with new talents.

