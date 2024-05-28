Faker’s Hall of Legends LoL event start and end date

Riot Games recently unveiled the Hall of Legends event honoring Faker as its first inductee. This tribute commemorates his unparalleled career and contributions to the League of Legends esports scene.

While the Unkillable Demon King had over a decade to accumulate his many achievements, players will have less than one percent of that time to relive his illustrious career in-game.

Faker with fans at the 2024 LCK playoffs. Photo via Riot Games/LCK

Inviting fans to embark on a journey through Faker’s storied legacy, the Hall of Legends event in League offers players the most robust event pass to date and various collections, including the luxurious Signature Immortalized Legend Collection.

When does Faker’s Hall of Legends event begin?

The Hall of Legends event kicks off on June 12 alongside League Patch 14.12, though Riot has yet to share the exact time of its client release.

LeBlanc is receiving a skin to commemorate Faker’s induction into the Hall of Legends. Screenshot via Dot Esports

League players worldwide can dive into this commemorative event by enjoying a range of exclusive cosmetic items and rewards available through the event pass or purchasing one of the three collections available.

When does Faker’s Hall of Legends event end?

The Hall of Legends Faker event wraps up on July 15, a couple of days before the release of Patch 14.14—which is expected to drop on July 17. A summer event is rumored to kick off around then. Pass progress will end a little earlier on July 8, with the exact time still to be disclosed, but likely to coincide with the release of Patch 14.13.

The Trial of the Unkillable Demon King, as shown in the event’s trailer by Riot Games. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Until then, League players will have the opportunity to unlock content highlighting pivotal moments from Faker’s illustrious career through the event pass. It’s a chance for fans to pay tribute to Faker’s unparalleled legacy before bidding farewell to this event—and its contents—possibly forever.

From Faker’s most popular plays to his iconic moments off of the Rift—remember the broccoli?—this event will offer a retrospective of the player’s journey. And Riot has already announced the Hall of Legends event will take place again next year with the selection of a new inductee, a process it has already begun. While the community speculates on who will be next, they should remember the rigorous criteria used when selecting Faker for this honor.

