The top 10 LoL esports pros in 2024

The last competitive season in League of Legends was arguably the fiercest and most exciting we could follow. With the addition of Esports World Cup to the international circuit, best players and teams from all around the world got the chance to prove themselves.

Like always with League, picking the best players throughout the years is tough. Teams are slightly easier though. You can just take a glimpse at their achievements, compare them to the expectations, and you have a pretty good idea of who was the greatest squad in 2024. It’s often the winner of Worlds, usually.

Players are a bit more tricky, since their roles, statistics, and impact come in to play. The latter is often subjective, and this ranking will be similar. We know statistics can often tell a different story. We’ll take them into consideration, but also highlight important matches and performances that helped players and their teams to achieve greatness.

The best League of Legends players in 2024

10) Zeka

A solid season from an even better player. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Each year there seems to be a League team that collects a superstar roster and has intentions to win it all, yet ultimately falls short. In 2024, that organization seemed to be Hanwha Life, who gathered the strongest collective around the world—at least on paper. In the mid lane, they fielded a 2022 World Champion, Zeka.

Essentially, HLE went on to win the 2024 LCK Summer Playoffs, where Zeka was the fourth-best player KDA-wise, and had the second-highest kill share, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He was also carrying HLE games alongside Viper and Peanut in the regular season and at Worlds 2024. While the team had a few issues that eventually made them fall behind in clutch moments, Zeka often stood his ground and showed up when possible, which claimed him the 10th place on the list.

9) Caps

The European king. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

We know putting a European or North American player in these kinds of list is controversial, but looking at G2 Esports’ overall achievements, we couldn’t forget about Caps. The European giants once again dominated their domestic region, winning all three consecutive splits in the LEC, rounding up their domination with a victory at the 2024 LEC Season Finals. In the meantime, they reached the fourth place at Mid-Season Invitational 2024, Esports World Cup, and were one win from the playoffs at Worlds.

Each of the G2 representatives had their moments in 2024. However, it was Caps that showed the biggest consistency. His individual prowess in the middle lane were often the reasons why G2 was ahead or why they were capable of making a comeback in a match. In the vast European talent pool, Caps remains the most dominant player. The organization is once again making changes to the roster, but the Danish mid laner remains untouched.

8) Bin

. Player who reinvented how to counter lane swaps. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Top laners weren’t exactly the stars of their teams in the 2024 meta, especially at Worlds 2024, where lane swaps were usual. Those often forced the top laners to play from behind, not allowing them to shine as much as other players could. However, it’s worth mentioning at least one top laner: Bin.

The Chinese top laner showed up when it mattered the most. In both LPL Spring and Summer Playoffs, he recorded the highest KDA, with 5.8 and 4.5, respectively (according to Oracle’s Elixir). At Worlds, he only lost to his Grand Finals enemy, Zeus. All those stats were made among clutching versus some of the greatest players in the world, like Faker. His composure and attention to detail is unmatched among competitive top lane players.

7) Oner

The clutch master. Photo by Liu YiCun via Riot Games

Oner might be the first T1 player to show up on this list, but he’s certainly not the last. Junglers are always pivotal when it comes to accelerating the rest of their teammates. When T1 laners dominated their respective rivals, Oner was a key pillar credit.

The Korean jungler almost always showed up when it mattered the most, and assisted his squad with clutch plays allowed them to win crucial games. Just take a look at the Baron Steal he did against G2 at Worlds 2024, that made T1 secure the important and challenging series. If G2 took that objective, they would surely close the clash with T1 having an open base.

Oner was a beacon of hope for T1, though, he wasn’t the only player that stood out. More on the rest a bit later down the list.

6) Chovy

Despite winning MSI, it was another year living in other players’ shadow for Chovy. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

A few years back, Chovy and knight were leading the new generation of mid laners that were expected to take over the world. While they find it hard to overthrow the Unkillable Demon King when it matters the most, they show up when needed and win a lost of domestic trophies. In Gen.G’s solid season, Chovy was essential.

In 2024, Gen.G’s and Chovy’s international drought ended by winning MSI 2024. At Worlds, they reached the semifinals. Besides, they defeated T1 numerous times domestically, including a 3:2 victory at the 2024 LCK Spring Playoffs. In terms of KDA, Chovy was the third and the seventh-best player of the 2024 LCK Summer Regular Season and Playoffs, respectively, according to Oracle’s Elixir. At Worlds, he was the second strongest mid laner. An all-around outstanding player, who’s waiting for his chance to take the throne.

5) Viper

Living up to his potential. Image via Riot Games

We already mentioned one HLE player on the list in the form of Zeka. However, when it came to stealing the spotlight in their games, it was Viper who was often leading the charge. Despite being only 24 years old, the ADC has been heralded as one of the best in his role around the globe. With Peyz and Gumayusi also named similarly, one has to admit that South Korea has a way of developing marksmen talent.

While HLE didn’t win Worlds, Viper has already done so in 2021. This year, though, he still shined bright, despite his team not doing so well. In the 2024 LCK Summer Playoffs, he was the second-best rated player in terms of KDA with 7.7, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He also has the second-highest damage per minute with 781 points. Worlds 2024 performance from HLE was all but clean, but reaching quarterfinals was still a fair result. In most of the pivotal stats, Viper outclassed each of his teammates.

Viper and his mid laner Zeka also dominated in the Spring Split. In the regular season, the ADC had the highest KDA and second-best damage per minute. It was an overall terrific year from Viper, who often came just a few inches too short to reach greatness.

4) Peyz

A true prodigy in the making. Photo via Riot Games

With the Korean teams sweeping all three international competitions in 2024, it’s hardly surprising to see so many players from their major three squads on the list. Gen.G is one of them. A team that is arguably the most coordinated from the region, and all-together better than some of its parts. However, if there was someone to highlight (besides already mentioned Chovy), it’d be Peyz.

When Peyz joined Gen.G ahead of the 2022 season, he was heralded as potentially the new superstar of the region—and it’s fair to say he lived up to that name. In 2024 alone, Gen.G won the Spring Playoffs and MSI, came second in the Summer Playoffs, and then reached the semifinals at Worlds. While it may not be perfect, it’s still immeasurably impressive.

Outside EWC 2024 and Spring Playoffs (where he lost by 0.1 point to Chovy), Peyz was Gen.G’s best performer as far as KDA goes. Sure, the team is often fuelling resources into him; but it’s one thing to have the tools, and another to use them properly so that your team gets ahead. Peyz’s lane and positioning management is out of this world. Just take a look at how he single-handedly took down HLE in Summer Playoffs. All that at just 20 years old. Peyz is currently one of the wisest and most talented players in the world, but he can achieve even more in the coming years.

3) knight

The one who once again didn’t get to claim the crown. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The Chinese Prince who’s yet to conquer the world. Ever since phenomenal debut year in 2019, knight has been expected to bring his reign onto the international stage. In 2024, he failed painfully. Second place at MSI and Worlds must be tough to swallow. Despite “lackluster” results in those events, since nothing but a win should be satisfactory for a player of knight’s caliber, he still deserves a place on the podium of this list, especially given BLG’s two domestic triumphs.

In many of those events, knight was the best mid laner. Although BLG was often so clean, many of their players competed KDA-wise with each other. However, knight was always the point of difference, solo killing his opponents like Faker, unleashing tons of damage in teamfights, and often leading BLG by example. In 2024, he was named the MVP of Spring Split’s regular season and the Summer Finals.

Knight is bound to earn his Summoner’s Cup, With the level of dominance he displays, it feels more deserving than any other player. Who knows, maybe 2025 is the year for him? Unfortunately, in 2024, he failed at the last stand against Gen.G and T1, who ripped knight of his MSI and Worlds dreams.

2) Gumayusi

T1’s star AD carry. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

While our number one player stole the spotlight of T1’s championship run at Worlds 2024, another player was as important in their efforts. That is, obviously, no one else than Gumayusi.

Like Peyz, Gumayusi was often T1’s strongest player KDA-wise in numerous tournaments they participated this year. But there is much more to his impact this year than just stats. Zeus and Keria are known for their carry potential every once in a while, especially when they’re put on their comfortable picks. Oner stabilizes most of the games and comes in clutch during fights for neutral objectives—and Faker is doing…Faker things (more on him in a second).

However, they were still quite inconsistent, and it feels like no one from this team performed as well and as often like Gumayusi does. In the summer, T1 were haunted by numerous issues, with their ADC carrying them on his back. His form then improved even more at Worlds, which he finished in the top five in terms of gold difference at 10 minutes (second) and KDA. Whenever T1 were in trouble, they turned to Gumayusi, and he often turned out to be the difference maker. When Faker eventually retires, T1 will have a massive star to replace him as the face of the team.

1) Faker

There is only one king. Image via Riot Games

Did you really believe there was another player to take the number one spot? We get it. Individually, you could debate that Faker wasn’t the greatest player of 2024. When you take a look at his achievements on a greater scale, though, there’s no denying Faker is the best player at the time of writing this article.

A player might be terrific statistically, yet unable to deliver star performances when it matters. Not Faker, though, since he always came in clutch this year. Remember Worlds 2024 Finals, for which Faker received an MVP award? There were a few moments when Faker’s Galio saved T1 from falling behind and possibly missing out on lifting the trophy.

These include his turnaround BLG during the retreat in the mid lane, which put T1 ahead in game five. Or his survival and resilience in a top lane gank, which allowed Faker’s crew to turn the fight around, and end the series with a 3:2 score. Or his Sylas ultimate from stolen Rakan, that led T1 to Silver Scrapes.

You can have all the talent in the world and the most star-studded roster in League’s history; however, you rarely see a 28-year-old leading a young roster to their third Worlds finals in a row, and to their second Worlds victory in a row. In fact, only Faker is capable of making such history. It’s the fifth Championship Cup in his career. That’s Faker, ladies and gentlemen. Unarguably the Michael Jordan of League of Legends, the one who won it all and is still continuing his legacy. Or, like some would say, a player with unmatched aura—an undisputed GOAT.

Regardless of the language you choose to praise Faker in, the facts speak for themselves. His achievements in League will likely never be beaten. This past year was yet another stellar year for the Korean mid laner, who not once, not twice, but multiple times proved why he’s the best to ever touch the game.

