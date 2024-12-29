The 14 best League of Legends skins released in 2024

The end of the year always invites us to take a moment and look back at the last 12 months. This can be done by everyone—even League of Legends players. There’s a lot to remember about the MOBA in 2024, including ranked climbs, new champions, and cool-looking skins.

Recommended Videos

We’ve analyzed each new champion already, and we’ll leave you to your own ranked reflections. Instead, let’s take a look at something we should mostly agree upon: this year’s best skins. The developer added dozens of them throughout the last 12 months, so picking the ones that made the biggest impressions on us was far from easy. We gave it our best, though, and picked 14 of them, since the 2024 season was officially League’s 14th season.

The 14 best League skins released in 2024

Arcane Commander Caitlyn

Following your lead, commander. Image via Riot Games

To kick things off, we have to mention some of the newest skins that made their way to League after the release of Arcane’s second season. We loved the Netflix series despite a few nitpicks that could have been made against it. What we love more, though, are some of the skins that were added to the game, like Arcane Commander Caitlyn.

Having her step into the villain’s shoes for a second was a great screenplay decision, and seeing her lead Enforcers into Zaun was unsettling. The Arcane Commander Caitlyn looks almost exactly the same as the character did in the second act of the season, with her Hextech gun making a case for the most perilous weapon in Runeterra. It’s certainly one of our favorites in 2024.

Arcane Survivor Jayce

Totally different yet lovely take on Jayce. Image via Riot Games

Speaking of interesting screenplay choices, having Jayce spend what felt like months in an alternate reality was horrifying and great at the same time. Upon his return, Jayce was never the same, and his Arcane Survivor skin reminds us of that dystopian reality.

It’s a skin like never before for Jayce. Seeing a fresh take on our Arcane protagonist is rare in League, that’s why we salute the creators. Additionally, the blurry, almost paint-like effects work perfectly in the game, making Arcane Survivor Jayce one of our favorite skins this year.

Music Fan Gragas

A loose, party-like skin for Gragas, because why not? Image via Riot Games

If we’d liked, we could have mentioned each of the skins from the game added after the second season of the Netflix’s show. But there were also other skins worth your attention, and that is, for example, Music Fan Gragas.

Our favorite ginger champion always had a party vibe. If you think about it, it’s not so surprising, given his skills rely on drinking and barrels of, presumably, alcohol. That’s why Music Fan Gragas, which is rich in color and puts the champion in a new light, is one of the best skins of 2024.

Genesis Nightbringer Yasuo

This Yasuo skin is on a whole another level. Image via Riot Games

Not many champions have more than 15 skins, but Yasuo does. So selecting a few that actually stand out is tough, but when it came to Genesis Nightbringer Yasuo, we had no doubts. The amount of detail that went into making both the splash art and the in-game skin itself is dazzling, with Yasuo looking like a semi-god in that version. It’s a totally fresh reiteration of the champion without taking away his core attributes, like his katana and the sheath for it.

Chosen of the Wolf Kindred

No better fit in this skin line than Kindred. Image via Riot Games

Alongside the release of Arcane season two and Ambessa in League, the game also saw the addition of Chosen of the Wolf skin line. Out of the few options available in it so far, Kindred’s skin is the prettiest.

Kindred are a hard duo to have original ideas for due to how diverse the champion is. Yet this time around, having them as blood demigods dressed in bloody colors is a bullseye. The splash art makes the biggest impression, with the Wolf being a major part of the background, being so massive in scale that it’s as if it was a dragon.

Prestige Fright Night Zeri

Almost like a comic book page. Image via Riot Games

We often feel that few skins have been inspired by other characters in pop culture. There’s nothing wrong with it, and with almost 170 champions in your roster, you could do with some inspiration to create something fresh.

With that in mind, we can’t help but see the similarities between Prestige Fright Night Zeri and DC Comics’ Harley Quinn. Seeing the ADC rock two buns on her head, each in different colors, and dressed in an outfit reminiscent of a stage performer, she looks stunningly similar. Even the splash art looks as if it was a page straight out of a comic book. Besides, the cool colors of blue and white fit Zeri like a glove.

Prestige Battle Lion Leona

Looks like this Leona was in Night City, and her vibe is unmatched. Image via Riot Games

Prestige Battle Lion Leona is evidence that medieval equipment and futuristic, neon-like colors mash together perfectly. Not only is the support wearing an outfit that makes her look like she’s straight from Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City, but she does it while styling her shield and sword. Her accessories were remade as if they were designed from crystals, which compliments the rest of the skin perfectly.

Out of all the unusual skins released in League in 2024, Prestige Battle Lion Leona is arguably the most experimental one, and it’s simply stunning by the end of the day.

Empyrean Nocturne

A very fitting skin for Nocturne. Image via Riot Games

Somehow, we think that Riot Games couldn’t come for a better skin idea for Nocturne than the Empyrean one. The champion has always been associated with a faceless, deadly assassin straight from our nightmares. The Empyrean Nocturne skin only elevates those feelings.

With rainbow colors that accompany the dark character, Empyrean Nocturne is a well-balanced mix between the default vibe of the champion with a refreshed, new look. Well done, Riot.

Zesty Dip Zac and Cheddar Chief Twitch

Whoever came up with these skin ideas needs a raise. Image via Riot Games

Skins that are released in League are usually a part of a skin line. At this point, most of these lines are already known to the community, so the fresh looks that certain champions get are often well-received, yet not original or, at least, not surprising. This wasn’t the case with Zesty Dip Zac and Cheddar Chief Twitch.

In the middle of the year, the developer ventured to an uncharted territory with its skin ideas, and made, for example, these two. We can’t lie; seeing Twitch with a giant, triangle-shaped cheese or Zac reiterated as a cheese dip wasn’t something that ever crossed our minds. But when we saw it for the first time, we decided it fits perfectly, and our minds haven’t been changed since.

Heavenscale Kai’Sa

New colours for Kai’Sa work brilliantly for her. Image via Riot Games

When we think of Kai’Sa, we often think of cool colors like purple, white, and blue, since these are the ones that were in the spotlight in most of her skins. And while Heavenscale Kai’Sa uses a fair bit of emerald green, the elements of red and yellow refresh the champion’s look like no skin has done so far.

On top of that, the skin seems like a perfect mix between cool and warm colors. It was launched as a part of Chinese New Year celebration, so it’s hardly surprising to see the developer use such a combination in this instance. All in all, Heavenscale Kai’Sa looks graceful, balanced, and really impressive.

Foreseen Yasuo

Arguably the best part of this year’s cinematic. Image via Riot Games

You didn’t expect a second Yasuo skin on the list, did you? Well, neither did we, but here we are. Truth be told, it’s not because we main him—even if the facts tell a different story so far. It’s because both the previous and Foreseen Yasuo skin are just phenomenal to look at.

The latter is a reiteration of the character from this year’s cinematic, which took our breath away. Up to that point, we couldn’t image Yasuo as an old man who’s rocking the aesthetic of an old man defending the village, but Riot outdid itself this time around. If you think about it, that’s what he’ll probably become in the future, if the League lore were to develop. Well, now it has the groundwork to do so.

Rain Shepherd Fizz

Just hanging around and catching frogs. Image via Riot Games

We love when Riot creates skins of champions that fit perfectly when it comes to their looks, like Zesty Dip Zac. Well, we feel similarly about Rain Shepherd Fizz. An amphibious yordle who uses water as his primary element reimagined as a frog shepherd? Say no more; we’re in!

We could get into details of this skin, because, in fact, it’s really well-made. But we included it mostly because it’s immeasurably cute and creative. Once again, good job, skin creators.

Risen Legend Ahri

This red and white skin for the Nine-Tailed Fox is stunning. Image via Riot Games

Last but not least, we have Risen Legend Ahri. The skin and its splash art make Ahri look as if she was from an entirely different game, like Genshin Impact. That alone is an achievement. Besides, the Nine-Tailed Fox is here reimagined with the usage of three basic colors—black, red, and white. In this case, they’ve been perfectly balanced and make Risen Legend Ahri stand out in front of her other 18 skins in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy