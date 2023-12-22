Faker seemingly having a change of heart with his LoL Worlds 2023 skin

Faker, the winner of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, is having second thoughts about his Worlds skin.

During a recent stream, Faker said he’s planning to choose Orianna instead of Ahri as his Worlds 2023 skin. According to translations on X (previously known as Twitter), this is thanks to Ahri already having too many skins. Ahri comfortably sits at 14 skins, while Orianna only has seven. Faker played both champions at Worlds 2023, but he picked Orianna more than Ahri.

Orianna is seemingly Faker’s new choice for his Worlds 2023 skin. Image via Riot Games

Faker isn’t the only T1 player having doubts about his Worlds 2023 skin pick. Keria has a poll up on his Instagram that allows players to vote on his skin. The choices are “Renata Glasc,” “Bard,” and “the poll closes in three hours,” according to machine translation. At the time of publication, Renata Glasc is in the lead with 49 percent of the votes.

There are three voting options in Keria’s poll. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Originally, Keria intended to pick Bard, but it seems Faker changing his mind might have inspired him. During the main event at Worlds 2023, Keria had a 100 percent win rate with Renata Glasc over five games, while Bard only had three wins (but still a 100 percent win rate).

It remains to be seen if other T1 players have changed their minds about their skin choices. Gumayusi intends to pick Jinx, Oner Lee Sin, and Zeus Jayce. DRX’s skins were only confirmed in May 2023, so fans will likely have to wait a couple of months before knowing which champions will appear on Summoner’s Rift with T1’s colors.