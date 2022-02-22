Best Renata Glasc build in League of Legends

Renata Glasc is the 159th champion to join League of Legends. The Chem Baroness is the first support added to the game in more than a year, and her unique kit makes her one-of-a-kind.

With the release of Renata Glasc, a new mechanic called Berserk has been introduced to the game. It causes enemies to attack each other, before switching to neutral monsters.

Seeing as how Renata’s ultimate is an AoE spell, players should aim to use it on groups of enemies for maximum impact.

But her ultimate isn’t the only thing that makes her distinctive as a champion. With crowd control and shielding tools, she’s a support with unlimited potential. Moreover, with the ability to bring her allies back from the dead, she is particularly influential in the hands of skilled players.

Here is one of the best builds for Renata Glasc in season 12.

Runes

Sorcery

Summon Aery: In the laning phase, you should aim to bully your lane opponents while providing resources and shields for your AD carry. Summon Aery rune is the perfect choice for this. It’ll increase your poke potential and with the right buildup, you should be able to eliminate your enemy laners once you hit level six.

Manaflow Band: On Renata Glasc, you’ll be using all of your abilities. But this means the champion has a high demand for mana. For this reason, Manaflow Band is a strong option for the champion. It provides a steady stream of mana over the course of the game.

Transcendence: The Chem Baroness scales tremendously well into the mid and late game. As your third rune in the Sorcery tree, you should pick Transcendence. This will lower your cooldowns, which makes a great deal of difference in the early phases of the game.

Scorch: While Gathering Storm and Waterwalking are both strong options, you should be aiming to dominate the bot lane in the laning phase. For this reason, Scorch remains the best pick on Renata.

Inspiration

Biscuit Delivery: This rune is pretty much self-explanatory. Biscuit Delivery is another tool that’s great for maximizing your sustainability in the earlier stages of the game. Seeing looking demanding the champion is when it comes to mana, this is the best pick for her in the Inspiration tree.

Cosmic Insight: You’ll have plenty of active items in our build, making Cosmic Insight a must-have. It also decreases the time you need to refresh your Summoner’s Spells, which will always come in handy.

Bonuses: +9 Adaptive Force, +9 Adaptive Force, +6 Armor (Magic Resist if you’re playing against an AP carry)

Starting items

Spellthief’s Edge + two Health Potions

The item build begins with Spellthief’s Edge, which is one of the most common items for mana-devouring champions in the support role. With this item, you’ll earn more gold with each poke you land on your opponents. At the same time, it provides you with mana regeneration. There’s really no better option.

Core items

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Shurelya’s Battlesong is an item that regularly finds itself on the “to buy list” for support champions in League. Additional movement speed, which is crucial for immobile champions, is the highlight of the item. This will allow players to close the gap between enemies or to escape when they’re caught off-guard. It also provides ability power, ability haste, mana regeneration, and health, which speak for themselves. The item is a must-have on Renata Glasc.

Chemtech Purifier

Once more, we have an item that grants key stats in the form of ability power, ability haste, and mana regen. But the item shines the most thanks to its unique passive, which inflicts Grevious Wounds on enemies hit by you or by a shielded or healed ally. On Renata, you’ll be using your offensive and defensive abilities left, right, and center, making Chemtech Purifier a core item on the champion.

Redemption

With Redemption, Renata players will aim to increase their healing and shielding power, as well as boost their main stats. Redemption is a great optional item for almost every support in the game. With Renata, in particular, it seems like one of the better options due to the stats it provides.

Late-game items

Staff of Flowing Water

Staff of Flowing Water is a great item on Renata, especially when you’re playing alongside a marksman who’s reliant on skills (like Ezreal). The item not only increases your most important stats (50 ability power is a considerable amount for a support item) but it also grants you and your shielded teammate additional ability power and ability haste.

Zhonya’s Hourglass

While there are a lot of great items to be picked on Renata Glasc in the late game, Zhonya’s Hourglass is one of the better ones to obtain. With Renata’s aggressive kit and game-changing ultimate, she’ll most likely be a priority target in teamfights. For this reason, Zhonya’s Hourglass is crucial for surviving. It also increases your ability power and ability haste.

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Champions can rarely reach the late game without boots, especially an immobile one like Renata Glasc. Picking your boots is one of the easiest choices in the game when playing the Chem Baroness. Your cooldowns are long, making Ionian Boots of Lucidity a priority in 99 percent of situations. But they’re not irreplaceable. When playing against a heavy AD team, opt for Ninja Tabi. Boosts of Swiftness are also a viable option when matched up against assassins or mobile carries.

