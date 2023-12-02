T1 reportedly confirms picks for LoL Worlds 2023 skins

T1 has reportedly selected their picks for their Worlds 2023 skins, and the fans are apparently getting a skin they’ve always wanted.

T1's Worlds 2023 Team Skins Confirmed | #LeagueOfLegends

> Top (Zeus): Jayce + Prestige

> Jungle (Oner): Lee Sin

> Mid (Faker): Ahri

> Bot (Gumayusi): Jinx

> Support (Keria): Bard pic.twitter.com/SMrQQigEVI — League Of Legends Leaks & News (@LeagueOfLeaks) December 1, 2023

Zeus will get the prestige skin on Jayce for winning MVP. Oner is taking Lee Sin, a classic pick. Faker, arguably the most popular League of Legends player of all time, is taking Ahri, which is sure to sell in ridiculous numbers. Gumayusi is snagging Jinx, and his bot lane duo, Keria, is taking Bard.

WE DID IT YA'LL DREAMS DO COME TRUE, T1 AHRI COMING SOON WE MADE IT YA'LL. I WANNA THANK ALL MY AHRI OTP'S, ALL MY AHRI R34 ARTISTS, AND MOST OF ALL SHOUTOUT MY GOAT MY MVP FAKER. I'LL SEE YA'LL ON THE RIFT RAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/ZNuDayOpid — Keiseira 🐈‍⬛ (@keiseiraVT) December 1, 2023

Fans are already ravenous for the Faker Ahri skin. The undisputed GOAT of League of Legends used to be one of the most prolific Ahri players in the game, before the meta passed the champion by. She’s remained a popular pick in matchmaking, even after all this time. In November, Faker said that he wanted to pick a skin the fans can enjoy, and the very obvious pick there is Ahri. Faker already has pushed in three other T1 skins for his Worlds wins, and selected Zed, Ryze, and Syndra in the past. The pick is somewhat ironic, as Faker doesn’t use a skin on Ahri.

Fans are also excited about a T1 skin for Bard, who hasn’t received a great skin in years. While there’s a chance the reports are incorrect and fans are getting T1 Renata Glasc instead, they appear satisfied with either choice the T1 players give them. The only exception is Jayce, which fans aren’t as hyped about, but with the second season of Arcane releasing soon, it’ll likely sell well due to a crossover effect.

The Worlds champion skins are some of the best work that Riot’s skin design department does. From their work in League of Legends to their FPS title VALORANT, the Worlds and Champions skin lines are always extremely popular and they look great. No matter what makes it into the actual game, you can be assured that fans will be clamoring to support T1 and their favorite players in-game.