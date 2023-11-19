Faker’s T1 reveals early picks for their Worlds 2023 skins

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship has concluded and its champions, T1, know exactly which champions they want for their skins.

After beating Weibo in the finals with a clean 3-0 in front of a packed-out crowd in South Korea to lift the Summoner’s Cup, T1 will be rewarded with a set of champions to cement their legacy. For mid laner Faker, this will be the fourth champion to get a skin in his honor with champions Zed, Ryze, and Syndra currently representing his three format world championship wins.

At the Worlds Finals media day, T1’s roster was asked which skins they would like to receive sometime next year to cement their victory. It’s worth mentioning, though, that these picks aren’t locked in and are just what they would like, with Riot holding the rights to the final selection.

Still, here are T1’s early nominees for which champions they want to represent them.

Zeus: Jayce or Yone

Oner: Lee Sin

Faker: Hasn’t thought about it, but wants to choose a skin fans can enjoy.

Gumaysi: Jinx

Keria: Bard or Renata

Faker’s choice is the most surprising as it effectively follows a trend set by DoibB at the 2019 World Champion finals, when he stated he would like to work with his community to decide on which champion to pick before eventually deciding on Malphite.

If fans, and likely esports fans in general, choose just one champion for Faker, however, there is one obvious pick on everyone’s mind—Ahri. A champion that is notorious with fans, Faker even picked Ahri in the first match of the series, so let’s hope we get to see it. It’s been a long time coming.