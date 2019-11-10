FPX reveal which champions they would like as their Worlds skins

After FunPlus Phoenix’s titanic victory over G2 Esports in today’s League of Legends World Championship finals, the team has revealed which champions they would like to see become their Worlds skins in the future.

Like with previous victors of the Summoner’s Cup, each team every year gets skins for their champions of choice to cement their legacy, and FPX will be the next to receive them.

In a press conference following their victory, FPX’s players were asked by members of the press which champions they would like to see wear the FPX logo. While they are not definite or a guarantee, the players’ answers give us some idea in what they would like for the meantime.

The full list of champions include:

Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang: Lee Sin

Liu “Crisp” Qing-song: Thresh

Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang: Vayne/Kai’sa

Kim “GimGoom: Han-saem: Gangplank

Midlaner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang was the only player not to give a direct answer, instead saying that he wanted to ask his chat what they wanted to see him pick before making a decision.

We will need to wait until next year, however, before we finally see what was chosen. Most Worlds skins don’t get revealed until a few months after finals.