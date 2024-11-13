Rekkles leaves T1 to return home and fix ‘on hold’ mental health issues

Rekkles is leaving T1 and returning to Europe for the 2025 League of Legends season, noting the need to address personal mental health challenges that he had previously put “on hold.”

After a year in South Korea with T1’s LCK CL academy team, Rekkles has decided to prioritize his well-being and family, choosing to “play from home” moving forward.

Rekkles lifting the Summoner’s Cup. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff by Riot Games

After years playing for Fnatic and then moving to G2 Esports, Rekkles shared that he was “not in a great place mentally,” noting an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis and a family accident. After receiving an offer from the T1 Academy team at the beginning of 2024, the veteran player moved to Korea for the entirety of the season and closed it as a substitute player to T1’s Worlds-winning roster.

Today, speaking of unresolved personal issues and a desire to “play as long as possible,” the player announced he would leave T1 and return to Sweden, from where he is expected to play professionally for the 2025 season.

Hey everyone,



I have some important news to share with you about the next chapter of my journey.



The biggest point of discussion—and what might come as a shock to you—is my decision to leave T1. Now, before everyone reacts, please give me a moment to explain. After hearing my… pic.twitter.com/NqSqjUV3Yt — Martin (@RekklesLoL) November 13, 2024

“To put it in League of Legends terms, I am finally taking a ‘recall,’” the player said on social media.

Rekkles, now 28, has been part of the competitive scene since 2013. While his decision may seem “shocking” to some, as he described it, especially given the success he enjoyed with T1 in 2024, the player seems determined to prioritize his mental health, family, and growth over short-term success.

“I will always be grateful for my time with T1, not just for the experience but for how it has helped me grow as a player and a person,” Rekkles said. “It has been an honor to wear the T1 badge.”

As Rekkles returns to Europe, his decision reflects a broader trend in esports, where players are increasingly prioritizing mental health and longevity in their careers. For the European League community, his return to play remotely is a chance to see one of the region’s veteran players reset and continue his journey on his own terms.

