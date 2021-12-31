How‌ ‌to‌ ‌check‌ ‌how‌ ‌much‌ ‌money‌ ‌you’ve‌ ‌spent‌ ‌on‌ ‌League‌ ‌of‌ ‌Legends‌

Are you dying to know how much you’ve spent on your League of Legends account?

If you’re like us and you’ve spent upwards of $1,000 since creating your account, it can be painful to see see how much you’ve invested into a so-called “free-to-play” game—money you could have (and probably should have) spent elsewhere.

For those of you are who are brave enough to find out, click on this link and sign in with your Riot Games account to see exactly how much money you’ve spent on League.

Screengrab via Riot Games

After logging in, a big red “Show Me The Money” button should appear. When you click it, a smug-looking, monocle-wearing Poro will pop up and uncover how much money you’ve spent on the game.

The amount spent applies to your region and may not reflect money spent outside of your shard.