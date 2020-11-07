How to change region in League of Legends

If you ever get stuck in a region you don’t like or feel the need for a fresh start, you can always change your region as long as you have the required Riot Points to do so in League of Legends.
What used to be a huge hassle in the past has become very easy nowadays and is accessible to anyone. All you have to do is follow a couple of simple steps and you’ll be ready for a fresh start.
How to change your League region
- Log in to your League account
- Go to the Store and find the Account tab (highlighted with Red)
- Choose your desired region from the list available for transfers
You will be given a list of warnings before completing it, such as:
- Regional payment support might not be available to which you’re used
- Ping might be higher
- Your username might be already taken
- Friend list won’t transfer with you to the new server.
If you agree to all the conditions, press continue and then log out. Once you log back in after a couple of minutes, the transfer will be ready and you can enjoy your new server.