How to change region in League of Legends

If you ever get stuck in a region you don’t like or feel the need for a fresh start, you can always change your region as long as you have the required Riot Points to do so in League of Legends.

What used to be a huge hassle in the past has become very easy nowadays and is accessible to anyone. All you have to do is follow a couple of simple steps and you’ll be ready for a fresh start.

How to change your League region

Log in to your League account Go to the Store and find the Account tab (highlighted with Red) Choose your desired region from the list available for transfers

Screengrab via Riot Games

You will be given a list of warnings before completing it, such as:

Regional payment support might not be available to which you’re used

Ping might be higher

Your username might be already taken

Friend list won’t transfer with you to the new server.

If you agree to all the conditions, press continue and then log out. Once you log back in after a couple of minutes, the transfer will be ready and you can enjoy your new server.