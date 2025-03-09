Which LoL champion says ‘Eureka!’?

The March 9 LoLdle quote is short and to-the-point: “Eureka!” Although you may think that may make it more difficult to figure out, you don’t need to be a genius to guess which League of Legends champion says this quote.

Recommended Videos

If you’re thinking the answer to today’s LoLdle puzzle is a champion who values intellect and technological innovation, you’re on the right track. But for those of you who don’t have a specific League character picked out, we’ve got a few hints to push you in the right direction.

LoLdle March 9 clues

Hint 1: This champion is most often played top lane.

We all know Riot Games’ recommended roles are more like guidelines than hard-and-fast rules. The League developer labels this character as a top laner, although they’ve been picked in other roles, like mid and even support, in high-level tournaments on the off-hand occasion.

Hint 2: This champion has a prominent role in Arcane.

If you haven’t seen Arcane yet—what are you doing? That Netflix series is a must-watch for any fans of the game. Those of you who have, however, will know the impact this character has as an esteemed inventor from the Piltover region. There are only eight champions from League’s entire cast of 170 characters from the City of Progress, so even if you haven’t watched Arcane, this clue should help narrow down your options.

Hint 3: This champion is a yordle.

If you have seen Arcane, this clue, combined with the previous one, will make the answer fairly obvious. League is home to a handful of yordles, and a few could fit the definition of “inventor.” Only one of them, though, can really call themselves a genius.

For those of you who are still struggling to guess the champion who says “Eureka!”, we’ve got the answer coming up.

Who says “Eureka!” in LoL?

Answer: The champion who says “Eureka!” is none other than Heimerdinger, the Revered Inventor.

Eureka! Image via Riot Games

When I first saw today’s LoLdle quote, I immediately recognized it as a Heimerdinger voice line since I’ve spent a decent amount of time playing the little yordle on Summoner’s Rift. But with so many inventors and mad scientists in the game—like Singed, Dr. Mundo, or even Jayce, who built his own Hextech hammer—I could see how someone might guess another name as the answer to today’s LoLdle quote.

Heimerdinger’s epithet, the Revered Inventor, indicates how smart this little yordle is in League lore. He’s one of the most tenured members of the Piltover council and served as a mentor for both Viktor and Jayce, two of the city’s brightest and most brilliant students, and later to Ekko throughout the events of Arcane. In the Netflix show, he accurately predicted the perils of Hextech technology, although his warnings fall on deaf ears throughout the series.

How many tries did it take you to guess Heimerdinger? Let us know in the comments below, and check back tomorrow for a new LoLdle quote!

We want to hear from you! Help us shape our League of Legends content by filling out a short survey.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy