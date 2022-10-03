Aren’t they cute? New pet system replaces jungle items in League’s 2023 preseason

Look out, jungle mains. Some big changes are coming to League of Legends’ most notorious role, starting with the addition of some new furry friends in their inventory.

In the upcoming 2023 preseason, Riot Games is planning to replace traditional jungle items with a new companion system that will give users three different pet options that will give champions three sets of buffs.

Image via Riot Games

When you first buy these companions in the store, they will start small and will evolve and grow as the game progresses. Players can fast track their pet’s growth by feeding them treats acquired by killing enemy champions and neutral monsters, and slowly over time. These little friends will help you clear camps and will eventually reach a final evolution where they all provide a unique feature to use in battle.

The green Salamander companion, for example, will be a jungler’s defensive pet pick, providing more tenacity and a useful shield to protect them while in battle. The blue Fox companion is perfect for mobile champions since it provides more move speed and utility, especially through jungle brush. Lastly, the red Cat is for more aggressive junglers since it provides slows and extra damage. As players move around and attack things, the Cat charges up a special attack similar to Statikk Shiv that can be discharged onto an enemy.

With three very distinct playstyles set to each pet, junglers will need to make some important strategic decisions right from the opening minute as they adopt the optimal furry friend to accompany them on Summoner’s Rift.

You can try out these new pets when they join League following the start of the 2023 preseason on Nov. 16 with the launch of Patch 12.22.