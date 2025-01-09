LoL World champion ends 2-year hiatus and joins LPL underdog

Few League of Legends World champions compete for numerous year after their triumphs, like Faker. Others retire shortly after achieving success. This was the case with Doinb, but the mid laner is now back in professional play.

On Jan. 9, Ninjas in Pyjamas, a League team currently competing in the Chinese LPL, announced the acquisition of Doinb. The veteran player joins an unfinished lineup, since both NIP’s top laner and jungler, shanji and Aki, haven’t extended their contracts, according to Leaguepedia. With Doinb back in the competition and NIP having other renowned players like ppgod, it could be that the organization is trying to create a superstar roster to dominate the LPL.

Doinb’s own level remains a mystery as of now, since the mid laner went on a two-year break starting at the end of 2022 when he failed to qualify for the World Championship. He had attended Worlds the year before, though he only reached the group stage with FPX.

For Western fans, especially European ones, Doinb is likely known for his accomplishments in 2019. In that year, the South Korean mid laner led FPX to the Summoner’s Cup after previously dominating the LPL Summer Season. In the Worlds final, the Chinese team demolished European representatives G2 Esports. If the latter had won the event, they’d complete the Golden Road, since they previously triumphed in both their domestic Splits and at MSI 2019.

We won’t have to wait too long to see Doinb back in action, since the 2025 LPL Split One begins in a few days on Jan. 12. However, NIP won’t enter the fight until Jan. 19, when they’ll face a renowned LPL team and organization: Invictus Gaming.

