LCS Spring 2024 surges in average viewership, but peak audience drops

The 2024 League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) witnessed a 10.3 percent increase in average viewership from the previous year, per Esports Charts.

The 2024 LCS Spring Split averaged 120,686 viewers. The tournament ended with an exhilarating final between Team Liquid and FlyQuest. Despite the match being a final, the peak viewership numbers were lower than the match between Cloud9 and Team Liquid, which saw the highest peak viewers of 250,599 viewers.

LCS viewers have risen in number. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Compared to last year’s peak viewership figures of 271,376 in the 2023 LCS Spring Split, this year, there was a 7.65 percent drop in viewership, dropping down to 250,599 viewers.

There could be several reasons for the declining trend of peak viewers. One could be pinned on the absence of popular teams reaching the finals. With FlyQuest coming in as an underdog in the finals, that could explain why the match between C9 and TL gained more eyeballs than the finale itself.

Fans have often criticized the LCS for its lack of on-stage play before coming to MSI 2024. It should be interesting to see if the LCS teams break their international trophy curse and bring back a trophy this year.

