Category:
League of Legends

LCS Spring 2024 surges in average viewership, but peak audience drops

The LCS has a lot of eyeballs.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 08:47 am
LCS Spring Finals Opening Ceremony at the Riot Games Arena on March 31, 2024.
Photo by Chris Betancourt via Riot Games

The 2024 League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) witnessed a 10.3 percent increase in average viewership from the previous year, per Esports Charts.

Recommended Videos

The 2024 LCS Spring Split averaged 120,686 viewers. The tournament ended with an exhilarating final between Team Liquid and FlyQuest. Despite the match being a final, the peak viewership numbers were lower than the match between Cloud9 and Team Liquid, which saw the highest peak viewers of 250,599 viewers.

LCS fans watching the stage
LCS viewers have risen in number. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Compared to last year’s peak viewership figures of 271,376 in the 2023 LCS Spring Split, this year, there was a 7.65 percent drop in viewership, dropping down to 250,599 viewers.

There could be several reasons for the declining trend of peak viewers. One could be pinned on the absence of popular teams reaching the finals. With FlyQuest coming in as an underdog in the finals, that could explain why the match between C9 and TL gained more eyeballs than the finale itself.

Fans have often criticized the LCS for its lack of on-stage play before coming to MSI 2024. It should be interesting to see if the LCS teams break their international trophy curse and bring back a trophy this year.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LoL’s champion and skin sale: April 1
Renata Glasc overlooking a battlefield.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s champion and skin sale: April 1
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article LoL’s free champion rotation: April 2
A cast of League of Legends champions.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s free champion rotation: April 2
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Best supports to pair with Samira in League of Legends
Samira being pointed out by laser sights while aiming her handgun herself.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Best supports to pair with Samira in League of Legends
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL’s champion and skin sale: April 1
Renata Glasc overlooking a battlefield.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s champion and skin sale: April 1
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article LoL’s free champion rotation: April 2
A cast of League of Legends champions.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s free champion rotation: April 2
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Best supports to pair with Samira in League of Legends
Samira being pointed out by laser sights while aiming her handgun herself.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Best supports to pair with Samira in League of Legends
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others Apr 2, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee