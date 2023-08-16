LoL PBE data suggests upcoming Jhin skin is exclusive to event capsules

If you’re looking to add the upcoming Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin to your collection, you may need to dish out a hefty amount of money to get a chance to obtain it—and only for a limited time.

According to the description of the Cosmic 2023 capsule, which is set to be released with the new Cosmic skins and event alongside Patch 13.17, players will have the chance to earn random skin shards and additional rewards upon opening this item, much like all previous events. However, the description also indicates that players have a chance to obtain Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin from the capsule, suggesting there is no other way to obtain the skin.

"Open to reveal three random skin shards with a chance to obtain a Cosmic 2023 Grab Bag OR Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin." pic.twitter.com/7JNl4YAXSQ — Julex Gameplays (@Julex_Gameplays) August 16, 2023

There are no other skins in League that have ever been locked behind a random chance in event loot in this manner. Normally, Prestige editions of skins are made available for a limited time during specific event durations, but they can either be purchased directly with Mythic Essence from the Mythic store, or grinded for with an event pass.

However, Teamfight Tactics possesses a similar system with “Treasure Realms,” where players can spend Treasure Tokens—earned in-game or purchased directly with real money—on a gacha-esque system where what they receive comes from a pool of items with predetermined odds. The Hextech and Masterwork Chest system in League has certain items and rates at which they appear, but they are not from a pool and are completely random from nearly all available cosmetics in the game.

Full Dark Cosmic Erasure 2023 Capsule Milestone Opening Rewards (+ Capsules Prizes) pic.twitter.com/KvHEX4rsMI — Julex Gameplays (@Julex_Gameplays) August 16, 2023

Further information on the PBE indicates that players will earn Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin upon purchasing and opening a total of 30 Cosmic 2023 capsules—which requires 22,500 Riot Points. It’s unlikely that the Cosmic event will feature an event pass, as no Prestige skin is accompanying the new additions to the skinline, meaning the only way to get these event capsules will be by direct purchase.

This makes Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin potentially one of the most expensive skins in the game, despite being a Mythic-tier version of a Legendary skin that has already been available for a number of years. At this time, it is not clear if this process of obtaining the skin will be released to live servers as it exists on the PBE.

